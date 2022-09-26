ManpowerGroup Joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) to Accelerate Collective Impact on ESG

ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising becomes Commissioner and Co-Chair for WBCSD's Business Commission to Tackle Inequality (BCTI)

GENEVA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WBCSD today announces today that ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has joined over 200 forward-thinking companies as the newest member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). In joining WBCSD, ManpowerGroup will collaborate with other purpose-led organizations to accelerate climate action and achieve fast progress around the S in ESG – supporting companies in building diverse talent at scale and providing meaningful, sustainable work for all.

To mark ManpowerGroup's partnership with WBCSD Ruth Harper, Chief Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, joined a panel discussion at its annual conference held in New York during the UN General Assembly. Harper provided practical solutions on the topic of Building Bridges: The Business Case for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion & Belonging.

"We passionately believe that partnerships are critical to making the progress the world needs to see on shared ESG priorities," Harper said. "Together with our partners at WBCSD we look forward to accelerating Net Positive employment – creating metrics to ensure that people are better off while they are with us or even if they leave us, than they were when they first met us. Together we can broaden diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace, increasing people's individual employability, and providing them with greater control of their prosperity and earning potential."

Dominic Waughray, WBCSD Senior Advisor to the CEO said: "We are delighted to welcome ManpowerGroup to WBCSD. Diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is key in building a meaningful and sustainable working life where everyone can thrive, feel trusted and respected. ManpowerGroup will bring their deep expertise of the world's workforce and collaborate with like-minded companies to create positive change.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

About the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

WBCSD is the premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world's leading sustainable businesses working collectively to accelerate the system transformations needed for a net zero, nature positive, and more equitable future.

We do this by engaging executives and sustainability leaders from business and elsewhere to share practical insights on the obstacles and opportunities we currently face in tackling the integrated climate, nature and inequality sustainability challenge; by co-developing "how-to" CEO-guides from these insights; by providing science-based target guidance including standards and protocols; and by developing tools and platforms to help leading businesses in sustainability drive integrated actions to tackle climate, nature and inequality challenges across sectors and geographical regions.

Our member companies come from all business sectors and all major economies, representing a combined revenue of more than USD $8.5 trillion and 19 million employees. Our global network of almost 70 national business councils gives our members unparalleled reach across the globe. Since 1995, WBCSD has been uniquely positioned to work with member companies along and across value chains to deliver impactful business solutions to the most challenging sustainability issues.

Together, we are the leading voice of business for sustainability, united by our vision of a world in which 9+ billion people are living well, within planetary boundaries, by mid-century.

