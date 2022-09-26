5W Digital Announces Expansion of In-house Content Production and Creatives Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, announces today the expansion of their in-house content production studio and an expanded creative services program, utilizing content creator marketplaces.

5W Digital's in-house content team excels at crafting original designs for social media and beyond with creative services including, but not limited to, content creation, graphic design, photography, video, ad creation, and email and website design.

"They say image is everything, and when it comes to digital marketing, they're not wrong. Competition across content platforms is at an all-time high, and the challenge for most brands is making sure images, videos, and overall content stands out against the noise," said 5W Digital Executive Vice President, Jonathan Mark. "As a brand, it's important to keep your channels, whether social media platforms like TikTok or marketing emails in consumer inboxes, active with fresh and engaging content. We have been diligently working as a team to build new strategies and are actively looking into new content programs, ensuring our clients are garnering the attention they deserve."

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

