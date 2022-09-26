2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Priced from $39,845, US Sales to Begin in November

- 20kWh battery provides 38 miles all-electric range -

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation of the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV1, is coming to the U.S., and will be on-sale in select markets starting in November, followed later by availability across the whole country. The seven-passenger 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the much-anticipated plug-in hybrid variant of Mitsubishi Motors' award-winning2 flagship SUV, will carry a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting from $39,8453.

"The 2023 Outlander PHEV is the pinnacle of Mitsubishi Motors' engineering," said Mark Chaffin, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. "With 38 miles of electric range and 420 miles of combined range, this vehicle offers the perfect blend of clean and quiet electric motoring with the ease of refueling and no range anxiety that only a gasoline engine can offer. Customers have been reserving cars at Mitsubishi dealers for months, and we can't wait to start delivering on that excitement."

The 2023 Outlander PHEV is rated to offer 38 miles of all-electric range from a 350-volt, 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted below the floor and between the wheels for a low center of gravity, but minimal loss of ground clearance. This is a 40% improvement in range over the previous model. Making use of the onboard DC fast-charger, the pack can be filled to 80% capacity in approximately 38 minutes; 2023 Outlander PHEV is the only non-luxury-brand plug-in hybrid in the U.S. to offer fast-charging. The vehicle also can be charged from a level- 1 or level-2 wall charger, or via the internal combustion engine itself using Charge Mode while driving or parked.

Matched with a 2.4-liter MIVEC four-cylinder Atkinson Cycle gasoline engine and expanded 14.8-gallon fuel tank, the vehicle features a 64 MPGe (miles-per-gallon equivalent) rating, and will offer up to 420 miles of combined electric-gasoline range on a single charge and single tank of fuel.4

The 2023 Outlander PHEV is fitted with a new generation of Mitsubishi Motors' twin-motor Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)5 system, utilizing the gasoline engine and front motor to drive the front wheels, and a stand-alone rear-mounted motor to drive the rear axle. Both electric motors are more powerful than previous, with the front at 114-horsepower and rear at 134-horsepower, bringing combined system power to 248-horsepower and 332 lb/ft of torque.

Mitsubishi Motors' expertise in electrification, motorsport-derived S-AWC all-wheel drive systems and an array of new technologies are all showcased in the 2023 Outlander PHEV, making it the most advanced and best-equipped vehicle the brand has ever offered.

Bold design, styling and a surprisingly luxurious and comfortable interior and seven-passenger flexibility are all shared with the 2022 Outlander, a vehicle that has broken Mitsubishi sales records and turned heads since its launch in April 2022.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers:

1: Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2012 – Oct 2021 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

2: Among other awards, the 2022 Outlander was named to the list of 10Best Interiors by Wards, and the Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association.

3: Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc.. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1,345 (Alaska/Hawaii $1,470). Pricing at the time of this news release. Prices are subject to change without notice. Features, packages and additional equipment are based on the latest information available at the time of this release and are subject to change without notice.

4. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

5: Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) incorporates Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving.

