7 Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Named to AdvisorHub's Advisors to Watch Lists

Honorees represent dynamic, growth-oriented partner firms in Indiana, Texas, California, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Louisiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces that seven of its advisor partners have been named to the inaugural Advisors to Watch lists from AdvisorHub. The Advisors to Watch ranking represent the top one percent of advisors who are on their way towards "Top Advisor" status, according to AdvisorHub. Working to level the playing field, AdvisorHub prioritizes growth with fundamental metrics, including assets and production.

"Congratulations to our partners who were named to AdvisorHub's inaugural Advisors to Watch lists. This recognition is especially meaningful because it is a publication that solely focuses on advisors and the value they bring to their clients," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder, Sanctuary Wealth. "It is always gratifying to see Sanctuary Wealth advisors be honored for the outstanding work and we expect to have an even bigger presence next year as Sanctuary's model of partnered independence continues to attract the cream of the crop from both the wirehouse and RIA spaces."

Making the Top 50 Advisors to Watch (over $1 Billion) list are:

Bradley Bruce , CEPA ® , CIMA ® , CPFA, CPWA ®

Founder, CEO and Wealth Management Advisor, mForce Capital, Fort Worth, TX

Brian F. Cooke , CIMA ®

Partner, Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, IN

Named among the Top 50 Advisors to Watch (under $1 Billion) are:

J. Patrick Poling , CFP ® , CRPC ® , CEPA ® , CPFA ®

Managing Director & Senior Portfolio Manager, Southern Oak Wealth Group, Brentwood, TN

Kelly Milligan , CPFA, CPWA ® , C(k)P, CRPC ®

Managing Partner, Quorum Private Wealth, Danville , CA

Shane Fox , CPFA, CRPC ®

Founder & Managing Partner, Ausperity Private Wealth, Moorestown, NJ

Theodore J. Longo , CFP®, CHFC®, CIMA ®

President, Senior Wealth Management Advisor, The Longo Group, Slidell, LA

Named to the 25 NextGen Advisors to Watch list is:

Robert "Rory" O'Hara, CFPC®, CFP®

Founder and Senior Managing Partner, Ausperity Private Wealth, Moorestown, NJ

In compiling its inaugural lists of Advisors to Watch, AdvisorHub received nominations from more than 189 firms and individual RIAs. Nominees were required to have a minimum of seven years experience, $100m minimum AUM, and a clean regulatory record. Advisors were ranked on the size and makeup of their practice; year-over-year growth; and professionalism and character.

The ranking criteria is broken into three main categories: Scope of practice measured by assets, production, and level of service; growth of practice consisting of year-over-year growth in assets, households, and production; and lastly, professionalism which includes regulatory record, community service, and team diversity.

Several of the advisors chosen by AdvisorHub have also been previously recognized by other prestigious publications.

Brian Cooke was named to the Forbes list of America's Top Wealth Advisors 2022 as well as the Forbes Best-In-State lists for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021and 2022, ranking #1 in Indiana this year. In addition, he's been named as a Top 10 Financial Advisors in the State of Indiana issued by Barron's 2010-2016; Barron's Top 1000 Financial Advisors in America 2010-2013; Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America 2010-2016, 2021-2022; Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

Patrick Poling was also named to the Forbes Best-In-State in 2019 and 2022.

Bradley Bruce was named to the Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2021 as well as to Barron's prestigious list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year. He was also named to the Financial Times "400 Top Financial Advisers" (FT 400) list in 2020.

Kelly Milligan was named to Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Rory O'Hara was named to Forbes' "America's Top Next Generation Wealth Advisors" for six consecutive years (2017-2022) and was ranked the #3 advisor in New Jersey in 2020. He was also named to Forbes' "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2021.

"We knew these seven professionals were among the advisors to watch since we first began discussions with them, and in some cases even longer, but it's great to see them being recognized by respected third parties as well," said Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth. "Congratulations to them all on this well-deserved recognition."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

