US Lime Demand to See Long-Term Decline Alongside Coal Power, Paper Production

Construction activity, chemical and steel manufacturing end uses to support demand

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US lime demand is forecast to decline 1.3% yearly in volume terms through 2026, according to Lime: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Falling demand for flue gas desulphurization (FGD) due to declines in coal use, as well as falling paper and paperboard production, will trigger decreases. However, expanding construction activity, chemical output, and steel production will prevent faster retreats. Quicklime is expected to remain the leading form of lime used, owing to its versatility and low price.

Sales in 2021 represented an above-trend year due to rising output of steel products, coal-generated electricity, and nondurable goods, as well as increasing water use. The strong performance across these sectors in 2021 was attributable to a strong economic rebound from the 2020 slump. Demand in 2022 is expected to see a slight decrease from 2021 as those pandemic-related rebound effects fade. Lime demand is projected to return to a trend of long-term structural decline due to ongoing decreases expected in paper output and coal-generated electricity.

These and other key insights are featured in Lime: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US lime demand and production in metric tons, and lime demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand in volume and value terms is segmented by product in terms of:

quicklime

hydrated lime

refractory lime

Total demand in volume terms is also segmented by market as follows:

metallurgical

environmental

construction

industrial

refractory

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

The term "lime" comprises manufactured lime forms and excludes limestone and dolomite, which are used as feedstock. Agricultural limestone – often referred to as agricultural lime – represents ground limestone and is therefore excluded. Regenerated lime – produced as a byproduct at paper mills, carbide plants, and water treatment facilities – is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of lime are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at: https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Lime-United-States-FF60030/?progid=91541

