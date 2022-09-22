Quartet Health Adds National Clinical Leaders to its Executive Team to Expand the Company's Commitment to Quality Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartet Health announced today two strategic new hires, expanding on its commitment to providing unrivaled clinical expertise in mental health care:

Dr. Michael Lipp joins Quartet as Chief Medical Officer to oversee Quartet's end-to-end clinical strategy as Quartet continues to advance integration between mental and physical health care.

Dr. Sherry Dubester joins as Chief Clinical Strategy & Quality Officer, leading Quartet's focus on quality and clinical outcomes for its patients.

Drs. Lipp and Dubester join Quartet during a time of significant growth. It employs over 200 clinicians, has over 20,000 providers on its platform, and serves over a half a million patients yearly. Quartet's end-to-end solution delivers speed to quality behavioral health care for all by identifying and engaging high-need patients, connecting them to care quickly, and developing actionable insights that support high-quality mental health care. The appointments of Drs. Lipp and Dubester to the Quartet executive team further the organization's focus on clinical excellence and care delivery as they continue to innovate and expand its offerings.

"Strong clinical leadership is foundational to achieving our goals of helping people easily and safely get access to high-quality mental health care," said Puneet Singh, CEO of Quartet Health. "Together, Dr. Lipp and Dr. Dubester bring invaluable skills and experience to Quartet. Their deep experience in optimizing patient experience and delivering value-based care helps deliver on our commitment to provide patients with the highest quality care when and where they need it."

Dr. Michael Lipp joins Quartet as Chief Medical Officer, bringing over 20 years of clinical and value-based care expertise across the payer-provider continuum. Most recently, Dr. Lipp served as Chief Medical Officer for ArchWell Health, a full-risk medical group that provides comprehensive primary care for vulnerable seniors across seven states. Dr. Lipp was previously at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), where he served as Chief Medical Officer, responsible for the program's clinical and quality components for over 26 million beneficiaries.

"There is a tremendous need to improve mental health care in this country, and I have seen the positive impact on patients when both mental and physical health are addressed," said Dr. Lipp. " I believe Quartet Health is well positioned to address these needs and improve patients' lives."

Dr. Dubester is a board-certified psychiatrist and brings more than 30 years of mental health experience, spanning direct care delivery and leadership roles in the payor, academic, and community mental health settings. She most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer at Beacon Health Options, where she drove clinical strategy, quality, and operations for Beacon's 40 million members. Prior to Beacon, Dr. Dubester served in a range of clinical leadership roles at Elevance Health.

"After experiencing the depth of dedication to the company's mission to transform mental health care as an advisor, I grew interested in the broader role of Chief Clinical Strategy and Quality Officer," said Dr. Dubester. "I am excited to collaborate across Quartet and with our partners to drive best-in-class mental health solutions focused on quality care, clinical outcomes, patient and provider experience, and affordability."

About Quartet Health

Quartet is a platform that makes it easier for people to get the best mental health care for them. Quartet's technology and services reach people who need care, connect them to the right care, track the quality of their care, and support their care journeys. Backed by top investors like Oak HC/FT, GV (formerly Google Ventures), F-Prime Capital Partners, Polaris Partners, Deerfield Management, Centene Corporation, and Echo Health Ventures, Quartet partners with health insurance plans and health systems in 32 states across the country to help people get the care they need.

