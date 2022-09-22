The Kelley Group Announces North American Speaking Tour "Return: Back to the Future"

Several of Wall Street's Largest Firms Sign Up to Learn New Skills Amid New Era of Hybrid Communication

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, Intl., a leading provider of training and coaching to the financial services industry, announces the launch of its fall 2022 North American speaking tour, an industry-wide event hosted by co-founders Sarano and Brooke Kelley. Several of Wall Street's largest firms have already reserved dates for the multi-city tour, which currently includes engagements in Washington DC, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, San Diego and Los Angeles. Financial firms interested in attending The Kelley Group's North American tour can visit: www.TheKelleyGroup.net/speaking-tour/.

"After weathering two years of the pandemic, many advisors were forced to use a shoot-from-the-hip or a make-things-up-as-you-go sales approach due to a lack of advanced training," said Sarano Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "Clients have experienced tremendous volatility and, in some cases, personal losses and are craving authentic communication from their advisors. However, many advisors lack the high-level training needed to effectively do this, and often fail to fully leverage the abundance of communication mediums now available to them in this hybrid world. Utilizing our two-decades of research and practical application, we've identified the missing marketing link that can successfully be applied to every communication methodology."

Throughout the tour, The Kelleys will arm financial advisors with skills to effectively communicate with clients and prospects using the plethora of mediums available to them, including face-to-face meetings, email, texts, social media, webinars and seminars. The goal is to empower advisors with the tools to:

Turn personal and professional networks into new clients without potentially damaging those relationships.

Return to the office with confidence and motivation to recognize, build, and expand business opportunities.

Understand the need for "authentic communication" and howto effectively manage a wide range of difficult or sensitive conversations in today's turbulent financial environment.

Build a network of advocates who are eager to refer to prospects and welcome them into additional networking opportunities.

"Advisors who are trained in authentic communication are better able to recognize a client or prospect's verbal and non-verbal cues, putting them in a better position to dig deeper and to truly understand their concerns, fears, frustrations and dreams for the future," said Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "This unique and powerful approach helps advisors overcome objections and changes the way clients or prospects relate to their own concerns or issues. As masters of communication, advisors will develop an almost instant rapport with prospects and strengthen relationships with clients."

Supporting Statistics

Attesting to the increased use of today's "hybrid" communication, a recent study reported that while 67 percent of advisors had seldom or never held virtual meetings prior to the pandemic, today most have since interfaced with clients virtually out of necessity. Now, an impressive eight out of ten advisors plan to continue the trend. 1

Clients also have climbed aboard the new "norm," with 57 percent saying they prefer the convenience of connecting with their advisor virtually, but still want that occasional face-to-face connection. However, while enjoying those cozy stay-at-home meetings, 22% have found the communication and outcome of those events to be less than desirable.2

Sarano Kelley has been rated the number one speaker by the Securities Industry Association at the Wharton School of Business and was previously a media skills coach to the White House Fellows. Brooke Kelley coaches executives listed to Forbes' and Barron's Top 50 as well as senior leaders at the major wire house firms. She is pursuing her master's at USC and her work has been featured on PBS, MSN, CNN, and Fox.

To learn more about how The Kelley Group's North American tour can benefit your financial organization, visit: www.TheKelleyGroup.net/speaking-tour/.

About The Kelley Group

The Kelley Group is the financial services industry's leading provider of speaking, top-ranked coaching, and world-class training to elite advisers and senior managers throughout the premier North American financial institutions and independent channels. Co-founders Sarano and Brooke Kelley regularly speak about their breakthrough processes for producing tangible business-growth results. Founded in 1996, the Kelleys have trained more than 250,000 financial professionals from all aspects of the industry. They have authored three books together, including Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients; The Game: Winning Your Life in 90 Days; and the recently revised "how-to" book on recruiting, A Guide to the Recruiting Conundrum. The Kelley Group was also named to ThinkAdvisor's 2022 LUMINARIES class for the "Thought Leadership and Education" category. For more information, visit http://www.thekelleygroup.net.

1 Developing and Maintaining Client Trust and Commitment in a Rapidly Changing Environment https://www.financialplanningassociation.org/learning/research/client-communication

2 Ibid

