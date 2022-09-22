Invitation to ASSA ABLOY's Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022 in London

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY invites investors, analysts and financial media to its Capital Markets Day (CMD) on 16 November 2022 in London, UK. The event will start at 08.30 GMT and is expected to finish around 16.00 GMT.

During the CMD in London, there will be the opportunity to informally meet and talk with all participating representatives from ASSA ABLOY. We will also be displaying interesting products and solutions, including from Entrance Systems, HID and EMEIA.

At the CMD, Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, will provide an update on ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. Other speakers will include:

- Lucas Boselli, Head of Americas division

- Neil Vann, Head of EMEIA division

- Massimo Grassi, Head of Entrance Systems

- Björn Lidefelt, Head of HID

- Stephanie Ordan, Head of Global Solutions

- Markus Kast, Head of the Pedestrian Segment of Entrance Systems

Dedicated breakout including Q&A sessions will also be arranged for those attending the event in London.

We look forward to sharing this day with you.

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO



Venue: Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul's, 10 Godliman Street, London EC4V 5AJ

Time: The CMD starts at 08.30am, with registration and coffee from 08.00am.



Please register no later than 4 November 2022 to participate at the CMD:

https://form.assaabloy.com/registration-capital-markets-day-2022



The number of attendees is limited.



To follow the CMD online, please also register via the link above.

For more information, please contact:

Lina Bonnevier, ASSA ABLOY AB

Phone: +46(0)850648551

Mobile: +46(0)730924205

lina.bonnevier@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

