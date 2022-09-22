INROADS COLLEGE LINKS PROGRAM EXPANDS TO CHARLESTON, WV.

INROADS PARTNERS WITH THE GREATER KANAWHA VALLEY FOUNDATION AND STEP BY STEP, INC. TO PREPARE HIGH SCHOOLERS FOR COLLEGE AND CAREER SUCCESS

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new INROADS partnership is preparing more minority high school students for college and careers. The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and Step by Step, Inc. are investing in underserved students by bringing the INROADS College Links program to Charleston, WV.

INROADS is announcing the expansion of its College Links Market to Charleston, WV. (PRNewswire)

"This is an opportunity to change the lives of students in Charleston. Our future will depend on the ability to identify and cultivate the talent of tomorrow, and the INROADS College Links program provides us with a chance to invest in bright, young minds," says Michelle Foster, President and CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

Together, both organizations are investing over $287,000 for the expansion of the INROADS College Links program to Charleston, West Virginia. INROADS College Links is an innovative program that seeks to close the knowledge and skills gap that often plagues talented and underserved youth, particularly from racial minority communities. Step By Step, Inc.'s and The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation's investment will be used to provide support to high school students preparing early for college and career success.

"We are thrilled to provide these life-changing benefits to students in Charleston, West Virginia," says Forest T. Harper Jr., President and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Bringing our College Links program to Charleston provides high school students with access to financial literacy, career training, a network of corporate influencers, and early entry into a talent pipeline that leads to powerful careers they may not have had before. We aim to create brighter futures. Bring hope. Make a difference."

Students in high school can take advantage of INROADS College Links' year-round support in areas like job exploration, professional development, and coaching and mentoring to start early leadership development. Participating in this program gives students a leg up on the competition when applying to universities and internships.

"Step by Step, Inc. is honored to partner with INROADS College Links to bolster our foundational commitment to helping youth in the areas we serve not only dream of a brighter future, but more importantly build the skills, knowledge and competencies necessary to connect to meaningful work that will make a difference in their lives and the lives of others," says Michael Tierney, Founder and Executive Director of Step by Step, Inc.

To learn more about the launch of INROADS Charleston, WV market plan to attend the live media event on Friday September 23, 2022, at 11am est. at Slack Plaza 177 Summers St. Charleston, WV.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,000 interns. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

About The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is a philanthropic leader that helps donors, nonprofits, and other collaborative partners strengthen our community so all of the people and places we serve have the opportunity to thrive. The Foundation was created in 1962 by and for the people of the Greater Kanawha Valley area, which encompasses Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Fayette, and Putnam counties in West Virginia. The Foundation is committed to fostering, cultivating, and preserving a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is the largest Community Foundation in the state of West Virginia and celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2022.

About Step by Step, Inc.

Step by Step, Inc. is dedicated to people working together to achieve their dreams in kindred communities across southern West Virginia through dialogue, education and the arts, wellness, local leadership and resources, and service. Since our founding in 1988, Step by Step continues to uphold the core commitments we have made as a leadership, peer support and creative expression group for youth in the child welfare system. Through a three-pronged strategy, Step by Step helps youth to 1) Dream- To provide opportunities for young people to explore, discover and express their gifts; 2) Work- To recognize the agency, the importance of the work of children, youth, parents and guardians, and to create paths for them to develop the skills to be vital, thriving citizens; and 3) Grow- To develop communities that surround children and youth with love and support, following them from early childhood to independent adulthood.

