World Vision halfway toward goal of reaching 50 million people with clean water by 2030

Accomplishment announced at the Concordia Annual Summit

25 million people have been reached with clean water access

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Vision is celebrating a major milestone in its efforts to help end the global water crisis. In 2015, at the time the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals were established, World Vision committed to reaching everyone, everywhere they were working at that time with clean water by 2030—a total of 50 million people over a 15-year period. Today the organization announced that it is halfway toward that goal, having reached 25 million people with clean water access.

As a leading nongovernmental provider of clean water in the developing world, World Vision reaches one new person every 10 seconds with this critical resource. These efforts span 43 countries and reach some of the world's most vulnerable people in the most challenging places, including war-torn South Sudan, the Sahel region of Niger, and the high hills of Honduras.

Access to clean water is foundational to all other areas of development work. Water unlocks access to education (especially for girls), better healthcare for mothers and children, and income-generating opportunities—all factors that pull people out of poverty. One of every 10 people on the planet do not have access to clean water—a crisis that disproportionately affects women and girls, who spend 200 million hours a day hauling water. With the support of its donors and partners, World Vision has already empowered more than 12 million women and girls through its water, sanitation, and hygiene programs.

"If you're aiming for a dramatic and lasting change in a community, clean water is the key. Water-related diseases are devastating to the health of a young child and are largely preventable. Every day, over 800 children under age 5 die from diarrhea caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation, and unsafe hygiene practices. Access to clean water and improved sanitation and hygiene transforms communities and gives children a better chance to experience life as God intended," says Edgar Sandoval Sr., President and CEO of World Vision U.S.

World Vision made its announcement during Concordia's 12th Annual Summit. The largest gathering held alongside the U.N. General Assembly, the Concordia Summit attracts top world leaders to create partnerships and find solutions to global and local challenges. These partnerships help enable World Vision to empower people around the world through access to clean water and other life essentials.

"To deliver the level of rapid response and life-saving solutions that are required to meet current crises, we need strong partnerships. World Vision has critical partnerships with governments, other NGOs, academic groups, the private sector, and the communities that we serve. Together we help ensure access to clean water, dignified sanitation, and critical handwashing facilities for millions of people every year," said Sandoval.

Through proven activities such as constructing piped-water systems, strengthening the governance of service providers and regulators, and developing local markets to supply sanitation and hygiene products and services, World Vision is growing ever closer to its goal of helping ensure access to clean water for all in need around the world. Water that will strengthen healthcare provision and protection against infections for thousands of healthcare facilities, and water that will contribute to economic growth through productive uses in agriculture and business enterprises.

