stayAPT Suites to Roll Out 4-Story Prototype in California & Carolinas

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment-style hotel brand stayAPT Suites has added franchise partnerships in the following markets:

Atlanta - Lithia Springs, Ga. St. Louis - Bridgeton, MO Phoenix - Peoria, AZ Riverside - Palmdale / Lancaster, CA

These new franchises, combined with the existing corporate and franchise pipeline of open, under construction, and pre-development projects, expands stayAPT Suites' reach to over 75 locations across 22 U.S. states from North Carolina to California.

Having achieved this historic expansion in less than two years since opening its first 2 locations in October 2020, stayAPT Suites is further accelerating momentum by adding a new 4-story prototype to its menu of flexible 2 and 3-story models. Designed to satisfy elevated demand and penetrate higher barrier-to-entry markets, the 103-unit 4-story prototype will be first introduced at corporate and franchise markets in North Carolina and California.

"It's a thrill to partner with our franchisees on the roll-out of this new 4-story prototype, and expand our geographic footprint in the process, including our first hotel in California," said Gary A. DeLapp, industry veteran and stayAPT Suites' president and CEO. "These new deals signal continued confidence from a growing number of our partners who recognize the unique value stayAPT Suites brings to the long-term lodging segment. We are looking forward to working with them as we take this brand Coast to Coast."

Each stayAPT Suites room includes an open-concept living room with a sleeper sofa, lounge chair, and a wall-mounted smart 55-inch television. The kitchen features a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator; and between the kitchen and living room, guests can utilize the center island as a place to eat, finish working, FaceTime with family, or read the morning news. The private, separate bedroom, located down the hall from the living area, offers a king or two queen-sized beds, a walk-in closet, a spacious desk, and a second large, wall-mounted smart television.

The hotel also offers amenities that bring peace of mind to travelers navigating the post-COVID travel landscape. Each room features its own climate-control system, providing a quiet ambiance, while minimizing shared air with other hotel guests. Windows in both the living room and bedroom offer an opportunity for fresh circulation as well as plenty of natural light. And the hotel's optional, mobile app allows guests to bypass front desk interaction with contactless check-in and digital-key room access.

About stayAPT Suites

stayAPT Suites entered the long-term lodging market with an announcement of its new hotel concept in January 2020. The new brand, which will have approximately 30 hotels open by the end of 2023, with an additional 40+ in development, offers guests an experience not yet seen in its category. The room layout for each 500+ square-foot suite was intentionally designed to feel residential, with a dedicated living room, a full kitchen, and a separate bedroom. With a strong corporate financial backing and an experienced executive team in place, the Matthews, North Carolina-based chain is committed to building a portfolio of 100 corporate-owned hotels, in addition to franchising. Learn more at www.stayAPT.com .

