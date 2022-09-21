Soledad O'Brien to Keynote Gracies Leadership Awards Presented by Alliance for Women in Media

Valerie K. Blackburn to receive AWM Legacy Leadership Award at event

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) is pleased to announce that Soledad O'Brien – award-winning journalist, CEO of Soledad O'Brien Productions, philanthropist, and author – will keynote the Gracies Leadership Awards on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Tribeca 360 in New York, New York. At the awards event, AWM will present its Legacy Leadership Award to Valerie K. Blackburn, a longtime radio executive, industry leader as well as active and committed supporter of AWM. Google News Initiative is a presenting sponsor for this key education and recognition celebration.

The annual event provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the significant impact women have made in the media industry, while also spurring to action and emboldening female leaders in attendance. The list of this year's honorees will be announced soon.

"The Alliance for Women in Media's commitment to shining a light on the impressive work of women in our industry and how they cover them in support and celebrate their talent makes me all the more honored and delighted to serve as keynote," said O'Brien.

O'Brien has been a mainstay in the world of media for several decades. She currently anchors and produces Hearst TV political program "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien" and is a correspondent for HBO Real Sports. O'Brien's history in the industry includes the anchor chair on CNN, MSNBC, and NBC, as well as reporting for Fox, A&E, Oxygen, Nat Geo, the PBS Newshour, and many others.

"The Alliance for Women in Media is proud to recognize women for their exceptional achievements," said Becky Brooks, president, AWM. "It is our honor to have Soledad O'Brien as keynote and Valerie Blackburn as the AWM Legacy Leadership recipient, both undoubtedly trailblazers in the world of media leaving a legacy for all women in media to follow."

Blackburn said, "This is an exceptional honor, and I am incredibly appreciative to be recognized among this alliance of women I admire and respect, who continue to educate and connect those of us in media."

Tickets are available today including a special student rate for undergraduate students with proof of enrollment. Students may also apply for a sponsored tickets made available through the Google News Initiative and Mattel Fellowships. For more information on the Fellowships and to reserve your seat, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/events/gracies-leadership-award/.

Special thanks to sponsors of the Gracies Leadership Awards including Google News Initiative as a presenting sponsor, ABC News, Clear Channel Outdoor, Katz Media Group, Mattel and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. For sponsorship or advertising information about the Gracies Leadership Awards, or any other AWM/F opportunity, please contact Becky Brooks.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes, and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job, or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

