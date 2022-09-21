Muskat, Mahony & Devine Partners Earn National and State Legal Honors

Recognitions place attorneys among the top labor & employment lawyers in the country

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three partners with Houston law firm Muskat, Mahony & Devine have been selected for inclusion in the 2022 list of Texas Super Lawyers, which recognizes the top lawyers in the state.

Mike Muskat and Michelle Mahony have been recognized for their work in Labor & Employment law, and Corey Devine has been honored for Employment Litigation: Defense. They were selected through Super Lawyers' patented multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluations.

This is Mr. Muskat's 10th year on the Texas Super Lawyers list. Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law, he has successfully handled hundreds of cases in nearly every type of employment claim. In addition, he has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Benchmark Litigation.

Ms. Mahony, who is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, has spent more than two decades working on behalf of employers in a myriad of employment and wage and hour cases. She is marking her eighth year on the Texas Super Lawyers list.

A previous Texas Rising Star, 2022 marks Mr. Devine's first year on the Texas Super Lawyers list. His work is focused on traditional employment, wage and hour, and unfair competition disputes. He has been honored by The Best Lawyers in America and was named to the Houston Business Journal's list of 40 Under 40.

The Texas Super Lawyers honors come less than one month after all three attorneys were named among the 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers in America by Lawdragon. The publication calls this year's honorees the top employment advisors in the nation.

"We certainly appreciate being recognized," said Mr. Muskat. "Every day, we come in hoping to make a difference for our clients, so to be honored for that work is very nice."

Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP is a Houston-based labor and employment law firm that delivers big firm expertise and sophistication with a personal approach. Founded in 2006, M2D partners daily with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated employers to find solutions to their toughest labor and employment challenges. Its lawyers have a successful track record for resolving all types of employment-related disputes, including those involving claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, violations of wage-and-hour laws, and unfair competition.

