MonitorEDU Announces Release of New Oral Exams Platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, announces the release of a new oral exam platform, developed in partnership with Paradigm Testing, called Knock™.

The two companies, who have maintained a close strategic partnership for several years, made a joint announcement at this weeks' American Board of Medical Specialties conference, being held in Chicago.

Steve Barkley, CEO of Paradigm Testing remarked, "We are very excited about the release of the Knock™ platform, a Paradigm Testing proprietary software solution. Our team, along with MonitorEDU's input, have been developing the new tool over the last 12 months in response to the significant demand for remote oral exam administration. With MonitorEDU serving as our service team, we have supported over 25,000 oral medical board examinations since the global pandemic began in 2020. Our teams have created the premier oral exam platform and we embrace the paradigm shift in the adminstration of high-stakes, event-based testing."

Patrick Ochoa, COO of MonitorEDU, who is attending the conference with the Paradigm Team, continued, "Today marks, not only the culmination of months of exciting work, but the pivotal point at which the market for orally delivered board exams shifts. Our teams have become synonymous with high stakes, high demand, high service exams and we are excited to continue our partnership with Paradigm Testing."

The management team at MonitorEDU have been a central part of the remote proctoring industry since its early days in 2008, and their partnership with Paradigm Testing creates a strong presence in the high stakes assessment industry.

