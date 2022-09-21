Aberdeen Dermatology Associates Is First in South Dakota to Offer Non-Surgical Technology for Treating Common Skin Cancers

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the availability of the technology in South Dakota. That state's first installation is at Aberdeen Dermatology Associates where the announcement was made earlier today.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinomas) that uses ultrasound images to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate, making it just as effective as traditional Mohs surgery.

"Skin cancer is prevalent in South Dakota, and we encourage everyone to get a complete body exam once a year by a board-certified dermatologist," said Ty Hanson, D.O., director of Aberdeen Dermatology Associates. "For those dealing with common skin cancer, we are excited to provide a new, non-surgical treatment alternative. It's covered by Medicare and most insurance plans, and it's being recognized as the new standard of care."

"As some 9,000 South Dakotans will likely be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year, we are pleased to be partnering with Aberdeen Dermatology Associates to offer a highly effective, non-surgical treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, CEO of SkinCure Oncology.

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with more than 240 dermatology practice locations across the country, and more than 40,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at skincureoncology.com, and visit gentlecure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

