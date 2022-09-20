Persona Partners with Serpro to Combat Identity Fraud in Brazil

Organizations working with businesses in Brazil can now protect their customers against forged

identities and tampered biometrics

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona today announced it has partnered with Serpro , the federal government technology company of Brazil. As part of the partnership, Persona has integrated with Serpro to unlock the ability to validate both PII and biometric information against government data sources. The joint initiative will enable organizations working with businesses in Brazil to protect their customers from the most prevalent forms of fraud in the region.

"Fraud is on the rise on a global scale, yet it remains an incredibly difficult problem to solve—especially in a large, fast-growing economy like Brazil," said Rick Song, CEO, Persona. "Every day Brazilian citizens fall prey to fraudsters who forge government-issued IDs. By partnering with Serpro, we are helping organizations conducting business in Brazil from fabricating and tampering with customer identities by matching PII information against existing government records."

The Serpro / Persona integration is a new verification type that compares an individual's ID information against information held by the Brazilian Government Database, including the person's name, CPF (national ID number), date of birth and photo image. The integration enables Persona to validate the information collected from the government-issued ID as well as the image selfie to ensure a thorough and accurate verification process.

Via the new partnership, organizations who work with customers in Brazil can leverage Persona's industry-leading platform features, including:

End-to-end user verification and collection: Persona seamlessly collects and verifies government-Issued IDs and selfies to verify customer identities.

Selfie verification live-capture: Persona reduces false rejection from common user errors, including face quality, pose and failure due to bias.

Enhanced fraud prevention through selfie liveness: Persona adds liveness detection, coupled with other platform features, which further protects against common types of selfie fraud and identity theft protection.

ABOUT PERSONA

Persona offers verified identity infrastructure that gives businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, and make decisions about customers—whether they're individuals or other businesses—along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end. Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify its customers online, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/

ABOUT SERPRO

Serpro is the largest Information Technology company providing services for the public and private sector in the world.

Serpro develops technology services for Brazil's private companies and public agencies, including the systems that support Federal Revenue of Brazil, the National Traffic Department, the Federal Police, and the Ministry of Foreign Relations. More: https://www.serpro.gov.br

