Info-Tech LIVE 2022 Conference Starts Today, Scott Galloway to Open as Special Keynote Speaker for Three-Day Event

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group starts its three-day annual information technology (IT) conference, Info-Tech LIVE, today. The event is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from September 20 to 22, 2022. This is the first time the event has been held since in-person conferences were paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held three times a year, this event is designed for IT executives who make technology decisions and influence the institutional adoption of technology. The agenda includes keynotes, case studies, workshops, and engaging and informative one-on-one sessions with research analysts.

The focus of the 2022 iteration will be on IT driving transformational value in a changing world.

Special keynotes for this year's event in Las Vegas include:

Post Corona: Unpacking how industries, including media, retail, tech, healthcare, and education, are being impacted by COVID-19 and what will remain after the dust has settled.

Scott Galloway – Professor of Marketing, NYU's Stern School of Business

Scott Galloway is Professor of Marketing at NYU's Stern School of Business and a serial entrepreneur. In 2012, he was named one of the world's best business professors by Poets & Quants. Scott has founded nine companies, including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2, and Section4. He is the New York Times-bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, and Post Corona. Scott has served on the boards of directors of The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Panera Bread, and Ledger. Across his Prof G and Pivot podcasts, Webby Award-winning No Mercy/No Malice newsletter, and his YouTube channel, Scott reaches millions. Pivot has won multiple Best Business Podcast awards.

Modernizing Security as a Part of Digital Transformation

Jeanette Manfra – Global Director, Security, and Compliance, Google

Jeanette Manfra has impressive leadership experience. As the cyber leader at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Manfra oversaw a wide-ranging portfolio of programs to protect the country's digital infrastructure, including strengthening election systems, locking down U.S. supply chains, fighting foreign disinformation, securing agency networks and improving the coordination of federal cyber strategy.

Never Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste: Keeping Digital Transformation Going When Everyone Wants "Return to Normal"

Beth Clark – Chief Information Officer, Harvard Business School

Beth Clark is the Chief Information Officer at Harvard Business School, where she oversees IT professionals committed to helping advance the teaching, learning, research, and administrative mission of HBS. She plays a critical role in establishing and driving forward HBS IT strategy with an emphasis on strengthening IT security and compliance efforts.

How Robots Won the Digital Transformation Dance

Chad Wright – Chief Information Officer, Boston Dynamics

Chad is the Chief Information Officer at Boston Dynamics, a Boston area robotics company that specializes in mobility, perception, and navigation. A finalist for Boston CIO's CIO of the Year in 2022, Chad's career in IT has spanned more than 29 years, including roles in a variety of industries, such as marketing, software, healthcare, retail, and robotics. He's worked at some of Boston's most innovative companies, including Avid, Endeca Technologies, athenahealth, and Amazon Robotics.

Meditating Through a Merger

Carrie Nedrow – Vice President Information Technology, Headspace

Carrie Nedrow leads the Headspace Health IT organization in support of the Headspace mindfulness and Ginger mental wellness offerings. Providing a full suite of IT offerings from endpoint management to identity lifecycle and service support, as well as optimizing the corporate application roadmaps and digital asset management, the IT department touches every employee, contractor, and partnership across the globe.

Making Major AI Discoveries Through Explainable AI

Mark Anderson – Chief Executive Officer, Strategic News Service & Info-Tech Research Fellow

Mark Anderson is an Info-Tech Research Fellow and the publisher of the SNS Global Report, read by Bill Gates, Paul Allen, Steve Ballmer, Vint Cerf, Michael Dell, Paul and Irwin Jacobs, Bill Janeway, and other technology executives and investors worldwide. He is also the founder and chair of the Future in Review ("FiRe") Conference, named "the best technology conference in the world" by the Economist. Mark is a frequent guest on National Public Radio's "All Things Considered," as well as the BBC World News and Bloomberg TV. He regularly appears in the Economist, the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and other media.

2023 Technology Trends

Rob Meikle – Executive Consultant

Rob Meikle is an Executive Consultant, Keynote Speaker, and Board Advisor to several emerging technology organizations. Rob is the former Chief Information Officer for the City of Toronto and the City of Brampton, where he created high-performance teams to deliver innovative and transformational solutions. His leadership experience spans the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. He is actively involved in his local community to foster sustainable inter-generational social impact. Rob is an international award-winning CIO who was twice featured on the cover of the Canadian CIO Magazine.

Other Info-Tech LIVE highlights include the following sessions with Info-Tech's industry analysts:

2022 Technology Trends – Amplify the ability to thrive through disruptive change.

2022 Trends & Predictions – Examine the economic and technical landscape with an eye to righting the ship.

2022 IT Talent Trends – Incorporate new ways of working into IT business plans.

Accelerated Digital Transformation Keynote Series – Leapfrog yesterday's approaches to transformation.

Info-Tech LIVE sponsors include:

Darktrace

Capsifi

Caspio

ThreatLocker

Filewave

Infobip

LINQ

Trundl

US Cloud

Lucid

MEGA

VIAMEDICI

Learn more about the speakers and the agenda on the LIVE 2022 event page. Attendees are encouraged to share stories from the event or follow updates by using #infotechlive.

To see the firm's latest industry research, content, and experienced analysts, visit infotech.com, or connect with Info-Tech Research Group via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

