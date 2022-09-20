A Greener Tomorrow For All The People: Smirnoff to Work Towards A Sustainable Future With New Recycling Program

The world's No. 1 vodka touches down in the Windy City on its mission to adopt more sustainable practices

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following World Cleanup Day on Sept. 17, Smirnoff announced today it will embark on a mission to develop more sustainable packaging and systems by 2030.

As part of its mission to build a more sustainable future, Smirnoff is heading to the Windy City, to partner on an initiative to collect used glass for processing into new bottles for future Smirnoff products. Through its partnership with the Don't Trash Glass (DTG) campaign, a combined effort with the Glass Packaging Institute and GlassKing Recovery & Recycling, Smirnoff will support the campaign's effort to work with more than 300 Chicago bars, restaurants and local businesses to gather used and discarded glass bottles, increasing the total available recycled glass in the area.

"This partnership with Smirnoff helps support educational and relationship-building opportunities with local restaurants and bars so they can be at the forefront of glass recycling," said Scott DeFife , president of the Glass Packaging Institute. "Encouraging these businesses to be influencers within the glass recycling process will have long-lasting effects, not only on our environment but also on the glass manufacturing and supply-chain process."

In partnership with Smirnoff, DTG will scour the Chicagoland area to collect ready-to-recycle glass bottles that will be processed by Smirnoff's glass partners and then transported to the Smirnoff packaging plant in Plainfield, Ill. to be filled and delivered into communities nationwide, including Chicago .

"We take our commitment to a more sustainable future very seriously. Smirnoff is packaged and bottled in Plainfield , so it was important we started this movement right here in our backyard," said Ed Pilkington , chief marketing & innovation officer, Diageo. "When it comes to the environment, the way we can all help the planet is by doing our part to better our communities and Chicago is just the beginning for Smirnoff."

With DTG, Smirnoff will lead the charge to educate bartenders, back of house staff, employees, custodians and others who deal directly with waste management to encourage them to adopt more sustainable practices.

"This initiative is a good indicator of the need for systems to be put in place, not just in Chicago, but around the country to create a more circular economy for glass," said Rose King, chief operating officer of GlassKing Recovery & Recycling. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Smirnoff on this initiative, a brand that clearly values sustainable practices and bettering our communities for future generations."

Improving circularity and reducing waste are priorities for Smirnoff and its parent company, Diageo. Beginning with work on reuse and refill projects, the efforts from the DTG initiative will contribute to the company's commitment to reimagine packaging and become sustainable by design – a key pillar of Diageo's approach to sustainability outlined in its ten-year action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress.

Smirnoff is committed to bettering the world's communities through sustainable practices and ensuring that adults 21+ can responsibly enjoy the brand's variety of vodka flavors and flavored malt beverages for years to come.

Smirnoff is committed to bettering the world's communities through sustainable practices and ensuring that adults 21+ can responsibly enjoy the brand's variety of vodka flavors and flavored malt beverages for years to come.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

