G FUEL Becomes Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Farmingdale State Esports

G FUEL to power Farmingdale State College's Esports Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Farmingdale State College Esports Program, providing the dynamic Long Island-based Esports team with co-branded team apparel, G FUEL Energy and Hydration products, hosting on-campus events and offering career advancement and educational opportunities.

"The endorsement and support received from G FUEL, is a testament to the hard work, performance and success of the Esports team at FSC," said Rodolfo Chacon, Assistant Director for Campus Recreation at Farmingdale State College. "G FUEL is one of the largest Esports brands in the business, their partnership will propel our Esports Program to reach its fullest potential."

Founded in 2018 with only a dozen members, Farmingdale State Esports has fast become one of the most robust collegiate Esports programs in the northeast, boasting more than 150 players across 20 teams in competitive titles like Valorant, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Overwatch.

Farmingdale Esports is now seven-time conference champions and looks forward to continuing to prove that they belong on the national stage. The Farmingdale Esports Program will continue to make strides as being a powerhouse in the east coast and hope to bring more conference titles back to Farmingdale.

"G FUEL's support to Farmingdale Esports is not only significant in the resources it's providing to the team – it's a type of sponsorship that is typically found at larger universities – the company has also opened the doors to its corporate headquarters to our students for internship and employment opportunities," said Matthew Colson, Vice President for Development & Communications at Farmingdale State College. "This means Farmingdale State College students will have the unique opportunity to also work on real-work application of product marketing with G FUEL employees and benefit from job shadowing and mentorship opportunities."

"Farmingdale State College is practically in G FUEL's back yard, so it's fantastic to see what their Esports program has become and how it continues to grow," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're proud to support these incredible collegiate players and officially welcome them into the G FUEL family."

To stay up to date on Farmingdale State Esports, subscribe to their Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/fsc_esports.

To read more about Farmingdale State Esports visit https://fscnow.farmingdale.edu/2022/a-league-of-legends/

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 341,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Farmingdale State College

Dedicated to student success, Farmingdale State College (FSC) is a recognized leader in applied learning. With nearly 10,000 students, FSC delivers exceptional student outcomes and opportunities through teaching, scholarship and applied research for Long Island, New York, and beyond. As the first institution of public higher education on Long Island and one of the largest institutions in the State University of New York system, FSC's commitment to student-centered learning and inclusiveness is unparalleled, preparing graduates to be exemplary citizens equipped to excel in a competitive, diverse, and technically dynamic society. Farmingdale prepares emerging leaders in the growing technology, engineering, business, and health care fields and has long been a cornerstone of the region's economy with 96% of graduates working in New York State and 75% working on Long Island. The College is home to the Broad Hollow Bioscience Park, which supports the development of biotech start-up companies and partners with surrounding businesses and research institutions along the vibrant Route 110 business corridor. FSC proudly hosts one of New York State's leading Small Business Development Centers which provides professional business advisement, education, network resources, and advocates for small business and entrepreneurs. Learn more here www.farmingdale.edu

