CLOC EMEA Summit Highlights Growth, Transformation of Legal Ops Profession

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium ("CLOC") today announced details of its highly anticipated CLOC EMEA Summit in London, the professional organization's first in-person summit in Europe since January 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/CLOC) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to bring the legal operations ecosystem together, including corporate professionals, law firms, service providers, technologists and other important industry contributors from 20 countries," said CLOC President Mike Haven, who is Head of Legal Operations at Intel. "We've learned and grown so much as a profession over the last two years and are experiencing extraordinary enthusiasm for sharing ideas and best practices focused on transforming the business and practice of law."

The one-day summit, taking place 10 October at the state-of-the-art etc.venues 133 Houndsditch site, features 30 speakers over 9 sessions and dozens of exhibitors highlighting the skills and resources needed to lead strategic planning, financial management, project management and technology initiatives for corporate legal departments.

With a focus on operational efficiency and effectiveness sharpened by the pandemic, the field of legal operations has become an essential discipline within the larger legal industry. As the largest global community of legal operations professionals, CLOC has helped set industry standards and practices for the profession, and has seen its membership grow dramatically since the pandemic, reaching new highs. Participation at the annual CLOC Global Institute ("CGI"), held in Las Vegas in May, hit a record number, exceeding 2019 levels.

At CGI, CLOC launched an educational initiative focused on a core curriculum including the 12 functional areas of legal operations, industry terminology and foundational tenets. That initiative's first program, Legal Ops 101, will be available to aspiring and early-career professionals attending the EMEA Summit, and a new mentorship program will pair new participants with industry veterans.

The EMEA event, being held on World Mental Health Day, will include a special breakout session, "Effective Tools to Avoid Burnout & Prioritize Your Wellbeing" to help professionals at all stages of their careers manage stress.

"As a profession, we are committed to driving positive change," said Aine Lyons, SVP & Deputy General Counsel who leads Global Legal Services S.T.A.R. Operations and Privacy for VMware and is a CLOC Board member and Europe Lead. "Those positive transformations are important for our organizations, certainly, but also for our industry as a whole and for each of us individually. I think we're all recognizing that our wellbeing is an essential element of career longevity, success and contentment."

The Summit will also debut CLOC Talk Live, a live version of CLOC's podcast, hosted by Jenn McCarron, Netflix's Director of Legal Operations and Technology, with guest co-host Nick Cranfield, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Governance for Therme Group. The two will discuss how legal operations professionals can more effectively drive change through storytelling.

In addition, the summit includes continuing education content, product demonstrations, networking opportunities and an invitation-only dinner and lounge for senior executives.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CLOC