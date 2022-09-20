For Candidates Seeking Hybrid, Companies Can Now Showcase Their Offerings on Built In

For Candidates Seeking Hybrid, Companies Can Now Showcase Their Offerings on Built In

New Site Feature Allows Companies to Share Hybrid Details and Gain a Recruiting Edge

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As tech workers continue to seek more transparency into companies' stance on remote and hybrid work, the tech recruitment platform Built In today has launched a new feature that empowers companies to deliver exactly that.

Built In Logo (PRNewsfoto/Built In) (PRNewswire)

Built In feature helps companies attract candidates seeking hybrid.

According to a 2022 Built In survey, more than half of the platform's users aged 25 or older say they prioritize hybrid opportunities in their job searches. Currently, 38 percent of those surveyed professionals already work in a hybrid capacity. Of people who work in an office full time, one in five say they want hybrid work.

"At Built In, we've always helped companies recruit smarter by empowering them to show they offer what tech workers are seeking from employers," said Adam Calica, Built In's Co-Founder and VP of Growth. "In our research, 100 percent of the tech professionals we surveyed said they want to see information about employers' hybrid policies when considering new opportunities. By allowing companies to show that, this new feature gives them a talent acquisition edge."

Companies can now leverage Built In's platform to share details about their approaches to work, denoting whether a given role is remote, on-site or hybrid, and providing a description of their hybrid culture.

Built In will continue to enhance the new setting, making changes in lockstep with evolutions in the world of work.

Companies can activate their hybrid settings today by logging into their account.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

Contact

Tiffany Meyers

tiffany@builtin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Built In