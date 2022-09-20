AVESTA KETAMINE AND WELLNESS OPENS THIRD AND NEW LOCATION IN NW WASHINGTON DC

Avesta, a leading provider of Ketamine infusions and IV Vitamin Therapy announces the opening of their third location. Conveniently located in downtown DC within steps from the Dupont Circle Metro Station, at 1400 16th St, NW Suite 101 Washington DC 20036

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder of Avesta Ketamine and Wellness, Dr. Ladan Eshkevari is a Professor Emerita at Georgetown University, having retired just this year. Dr Eshkevari's area of training/expertise is Anesthesia and Pain Management, Chronic Stress and Endocrine Physiology and Acupuncture. Dr. Eshkevari has been providing Ketamine and IV vitamin infusions as a Nurse Anesthesiologist in clinical settings for over 25 years.

Mental Health (PRNewswire)

Avesta Ketamine and Wellness, a leader in the Ketamine/Wellness infusion industry opens third location in Washington DC !

Established in 2016 with a clinic in Chevy Chase, Avesta clinics in Mclean, VA and Bethesda, MD currently provide luxurious, private settings with compassionate and knowledgeable staff. The practitioners pay careful attention to each patient, individualizing care, with safety and wellbeing at the forefront of the care they provide.

For more than a decade, Ketamine-based treatments have become an increasingly popular solution for difficult to treat conditions, including treatment-resistant depression, suicidal thinking, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), other mood disorders, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), and other neuropathic pain conditions. Scientifically proven to work quickly and safely with substantial relief in over 50 clinical research studies and leading institutions, Ketamine therapy has been called the biggest breakthrough treatment of its kind in 50 years.

IV Vitamin Therapy can restore health and revitalizes body and mind through infusion of needed vitamins, minerals, electrolytes and amino acid supplements. IV Vitamin Therapy may be added to Ketamine treatment, or used on their own to help patients achieve better health, and hydration. Avesta is currently running a research protocol comparing Ketamine and IV antioxidants versus Ketamine alone in patients suffering from treatment resistant depression (TRD).

Avesta Ketamine and Wellness Logo (PRNewswire)

DC Location Entrance (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avesta Ketamine and Wellness