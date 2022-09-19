Veris Residential Announces Headline Sponsorship of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Walk/Run 5K at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2022

Seeks to Raise $100,000 to Help Fund Care for Children with Cancer, Aid for their Families, and Ongoing Research

Peloton Instructor Kirsten Ferguson to Lead Walk/Run Participants in Warm-Up Stretch

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced its lead sponsor role in the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® ("St. Jude") Walk/Run 5K to be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Veris Residential invites individuals in the Tri-State Area to join the company at the event starting line at 9AM ET, alongside their special guest Kirsten Ferguson, Peloton Instructor and RRCA Certified Run Coach, who will lead event participants in a warm-up stretch before joining in the 5K.

As a proud corporate sponsor of St. Jude, Veris Residential is seeking to raise $100,000 to support the organization and its mission of leading the way the world understands, treats, and cures childhood cancer and life-threatening diseases. Additionally, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Veris Residential is sponsoring the event's St. Jude Walk/Run Arches at the start and finish lines and confetti photo booth, as well as hosting an on-site "Welcome Home" tent.

"Veris Residential is pleased to support the St. Jude Walk/Run as it returns for its first in-person event experience in our home state since before the pandemic," said Karen Cusmano, Senior Vice President, Head of Sustainability and ESG. "Our relationship with St. Jude reflects our commitment to not only continuously give back to the communities in which we work and live, but also maintain a deep connection with causes that positively impact the lives of children. As we further our mission of supporting properties, people, and the planet, we are thrilled to raise awareness of and much-needed funding for St. Jude's important work of treating pediatric cancers."

Since opening in 1962, St. Jude has worked to develop treatments that have increased the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%. The research hospital treats children from all 50 states and around the world and ensures families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food during their stay.

Ferguson added: "I am honored to be able to offer my support to an organization that ensures that families never have to worry about a child's treatment bills or level of care. Those who train with me know, I embrace finding the purpose in our training, and I am excited to be part of this purpose-driven event, and walk alongside members of the community in support of St. Jude."

To join in the event and register with one of Veris Residential's teams, or to make a donation, please visit Veris Residential's fundraising page. If interested in supporting Veris Residential and St. Jude as a brand partner, please contact Abby Ludowise at: aludowise@verisresidential.com.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit verisresidential.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

