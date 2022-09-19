SIMMONS BANK HONORED WITH ABA FOUNDATION COMMUNITY COMMITMENT AWARD

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Wade, EVP and assistant general legal counsel for Simmons Bank was nationally recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation for his work on the SAFER AR ACT with a 2022 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award. The award was given to Wade for his efforts in the Protecting Older Americans category and will be presented during ABA's Annual Convention on Oct. 4 in Austin, Texas.

Wade played a lead role on the task force of lawmakers and banking professionals to collaborate, research and draft HB 1391 which was signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson and became law on July 1, 2021. The SAFER AR Act puts a spotlight on financial exploitation and helping the elderly and people with disabilities in Arkansas.

Entries were submitted in seven categories including affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally-recognized experts.

The selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs — traditional or innovative in nature and structure — that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

"We received many strong entries this year but Simmons Bank and its work with the SAFER ACT put them out among the pack," said Lindsay Torrico, executive director, ABA Foundation. "It's wonderful to see an organization identify a need within its community and immediately get to work. We applaud Simmons Bank for its unwavering commitment to community and hope others throughout the industry will be inspired to give back and drive community change."

"Simmons Bank and our employees are always working to find new and innovative ways to make a difference in our community," said Steve Wade, EVP and assistant general legal counsel for Simmons Bank. "We are honored and grateful to accept this award for our efforts."

