LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF 2022 LG ULTRA PC LINEUP

Available in Two Screen Sizes, LG's Ultra PC Lineup Delivers a Slim, Affordable Laptop That Doesn't Compromise on Essential Specs and Portability

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and immediate availability of its 2022 LG Ultra PC lineup of premium laptops at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers. Offering 16- and 17-inch screens sizes, the 2022 Ultra PCs are ideal for a wide range of users who value portability and sleek, light designs without compromising performance.

Offering 16- and 17-inch screens sizes, the 2022 Ultra PCs are ideal for a wide range of users who value portability and sleek, light designs without compromising performance. (PRNewswire)

The new Ultra PC lineup has been revamped from the inside out to provide a seamless user experience. The result is a premium mainstream laptop suited for all walks of life that redefines the ultimate mobile workstation while keeping true to the DNA of LG's successful and critically-acclaimed LG gram line of laptops including long battery life1, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

The 2022 Ultra PC lineup features two screen sizes – LG Ultra PC 17" (17U70Q) and LG Ultra PC 16" (16U70Q) – each delivering powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and the latest AMD Ryzen processor, respectively.

17U70Q (Exclusively at Best Buy) 17-inch screen Available Now $1599 16U70Q 16-inch screen Available Now $999~ $1299



The 17-inch (17U70Q) laptop, a Best Buy exclusive model, is equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050, Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employs DDR5 RAM2. The 16-inch (16U70Q), a new screen size for 2022features the latest AMD Ryzen, NVMe SSD, and LPDDR4 RAM.

The 17U70Q features a 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panel, delivering sharp, vibrant images with high brightness and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%). The 16U70Q features a 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution IPS panel, offering robust screen real estate to meet users' diverse productivity and entertainment needs. What's more, LG's advanced IPS displays are now anti-glare, reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they're working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.

2022 LG Ultra PC laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative AI-based software solution that offers protection and convenience. LG Glance by Mirametrix automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop.2 It also alerts the user and blurs the screen if someone is peeking from over their shoulder.3 If a separate monitor is connected, the mouse cursor and the window currently being used automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at. Additionally, this year's models offer an optimized environment for video conferencing with features such as AI-noise cancelling.

The new Ultra PC lineup remains true to the brand's core identity, delivering compact, lightweight designs without sacrificing performance. With a 4-way super-slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio.

All 2022 LG Ultra PC products ship in packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.

Click here for more information on LG Ultra PC Laptops.

Specifications:



LG UltraPC 17 (17U70Q) LG UltraPC 16 (16U90Q) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch Display WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Anti-Glare IPS WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS Anti-Glare IPS Processor Intel® 12th Gen Core® i7 Processor Ryzen™ 7 5825U Memory 16GB DDR5 16GB LPDDR4 GPU NVIDIA RTX3050 'AMD Radeon™ Vega Graphics Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 512GB/ 1TB MVMe SSD Battery 80 Wh (Li-Ion) 72 Wh (Li-Ion) Speakers Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2 Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2 Dimensions 15 x 10.78 x 0.78 inch 14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64 inch Weight 4.37 lbs 3.63 lbs

* USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1, respectively.



1 Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on various factors, including network connectivity and application use.

2 Screen locks if the registered user's face is no longer detected in front of the laptop (at a distance of 13-29In from the webcam)

5 Feature activates when a person positioned behind or near the user is detected looking at the screen. Must be within camera's field of view to activate.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris De Maria @ Christopher.DeMaria@lge.com

Christin Rodriguez @ Christin.Rodriguez@lge.com

The new Ultra PC lineup remains true to the brand’s core identity, delivering compact, lightweight designs without sacrificing performance. With a 4-way super-slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA