Launch Of Aesthetic Medical Boutique Brand Profile MD Announced

SEVERNA PARK, Md., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MD-based Profile MD has just announced the launch of their new aesthetic medical brand at 484A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. This new medical boutique will provide patients in the Maryland area with holistic care that encompasses aesthetic treatments, skin rejuvenation, medical weight loss, and more.

Profile MD will merge the procedures offered by the Laser Center of Maryland with an experienced team that supports its evolving mission. The medical service clinicians will be expanding beyond medical aesthetics, non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to prioritize wellness.

The medical boutique will offer a variety of services including Miradry underarm sweat cessation, IntracelRF microneedling, Liquid Gold Facials, lymphatic massage, Medical Weight Loss, Mint Thread Lift, Hydrafacial, dermal fillers (including Sculptra), neurotoxins such as Botox, Dysport, Jeuveau and Xeomin, and the MOXI/HERO skin rejuvenation laser and light source.

Board-certified surgeon Dr. Jared Mallalieu expanded on this commitment to total body treatment. "We want our patients to understand our commitment to their process. Profile MD will be there with them every step of the way. With Medical Weight Loss, for example, our support ranges from the first consultation about diet and health to liposuction, lymphatic massage, IV therapy, and more. We offer all-encompassing services that prioritize our patients' wellbeing."

Medical Director Dr. Ross VanAntwerp - board certified in Internal Medicine and Preventive Medicine - and Cosmetic Surgeon Jared Mallalieu will lead a team composed of registered nurses that function at all levels of care.

Profile MD will continue to offer new medical innovations to its patients. In addition to a broad range of laser treatments, they offer IV therapies, skin tightening with radio frequency energy and microwave energy, muscle strengthening and development with trueSculpt Flex, and much more.

Dr. Mallalieu shared more about the evolution of the Profile MD brand. "Profile MD came from our patients. It's our way of bridging our aesthetic and minimally invasive procedures with a more whole body care. Not only are we able to offer a great result in the short-term, our patients know our team will be there to support them over the long-term, too."

More information about Profile MD, including all the details of their available services, can be found at the link above.

