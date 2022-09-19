Dominion Energy Utah CarbonRight(SM) Program Enrolls 1,000th Participant

The program is an easy way for customers to offset 100% of their carbon emissions from natural gas usage in their home or business for as little as $5 per month

CarbonRight complements other sustainability options that help customers conserve energy, support renewable energy and reduce emissions

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Utah's CarbonRight program has reached an important milestone, enrolling it's 1,000th customer in less than six months since program inception. CarbonRight has the potential to deliver exciting environmental benefits: every 1,000 participants represent carbon offsets equivalent to removing around 900 cars from the road or planting 7,000 new trees.

"We have been delighted by our customers' interest in this sustainability offering," said Steven Ridge, Vice President and General Manager of Dominion Energy Utah. "We know that many of our customers are looking for affordable, simple and convenient ways to participate in sustainability and this program delivers in all of those respects."

CarbonRight provides customers with a convenient and affordable way to significantly reduce their carbon footprint by offsetting carbon emissions from natural gas use in their home or business. The program sources verified carbon offsets from landfill and reforestation projects, including locally in Utah. The offsets are independently certified through a rigorous and transparent process.

CarbonRight participation is voluntary and available to all Dominion Energy Utah and Idaho customers. For just $5 a month, a typical residential customer can offset their entire carbon footprint from their natural gas usage. The program cost to customers covers offset purchase and program administration costs - Dominion Energy does not profit from the program.

Customers can sign up online, through the Dominion Energy Utah mobile app, or by calling Customer Care at 1-800-323-5517.

This program complements Dominion Energy Utah's other sustainability offerings. The ThermWise® program helps homeowners and businesses conserve energy and save on their monthly bills. The voluntary GreenTherm® program allows customers to support renewable natural gas projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms, food waste, landfills and other sources.

Additionally, the company is advancing the use of zero-carbon hydrogen and carbon-beneficial renewable natural gas to significantly reduce emissions from customers' homes. Learn more about what the company is doing to advance renewable natural gas and hydrogen for the benefit of customers, air quality and the climate.

