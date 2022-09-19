Digital Innovation Leaders Shockoe and Veriff Announce New Partnership

Together the industry leaders will bring first-in-class security and authentication to award-winning mobile apps.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today mobile app company Shockoe and identity verification provider Veriff announced a new partnership. This announcement paves the way for secure mobile solutions by allowing businesses to create intuitive and effective mobile apps accessible to real users, preventing fraud and providing uncompromised privacy.

As a leader in mobile app development, Shockoe creates award-winning solutions that are measurable, impactful, and intuitive. Shockoe works across industries to create unique tools for internal and external users with the goal of making tech that makes life easier. As a full service mobile team Shockoe provides customers with design, development, and deployment capabilities, working with businesses from start to finish to create an app that meets their needs and creates measurable and meaningful change.

"I'm thrilled to announce this new partnership with Veriff, it ensures mobile apps designed together can better meet users needs," said Alex Otanez, Shockoe CEO. "Together we'll work to build a future that is immersive, connected, and secure."

Veriff is an industry leader in the online identity verification space. Veriff's AI-powered identity verification solution provides identity fraud prevention, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, and fast conversions of customers. Simply put, Veriff helps companies convert and onboard more real customers while stopping bad actors. With over 10,200 covered IDs across 190 countries and in 45 languages, Veriff offers a global solution to quickly and easily convert more users, prevent fraud and comply with regulations. Veriff enables users to take a selfie and snap a photo of an ID for identity verification in seconds, making their solution not only essential to businesses but easy to use for customers.

"The partnership Veriff and Shockoe have formed will seamlessly enable identity verification as a foundational element for Shockoe, powering the success of their customers. We are thrilled to have Veriff's IDV solution accessible to industries reliant on providing a fast and easy to use onboarding and fraud detection solution for their customers, while keeping them safe. Together Shockoe and Veriff become a stronger force for good," shared Manuel Solis III, Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances at Veriff.

Both organizations look forward to building a more secure, intuitive future for mobile solutions. Learn more about how the partnership can support your business through an upcoming webinar on October 18 at 12:00 pm EST, register here to join.

Recently Veriff launched their new R.E.V. Partner Program (Revenue Expansion with Veriff) to provide a clear path to support Veriff's growing ecosystem of partners. The program is designed to support partners in sales and marketing along with providing partners with Veriff's premium IDV platform to help meet the demands of end customers desiring to combat identity theft and fraud. The program can be tailored to meet the needs of a specific partner type based on their own business, offering flexibility to support the partner as their business scales.

About Shockoe

Shockoe is an award-winning app development company based in Richmond, VA. Founded by Edwin Huertas in 2010, Shockoe has been featured in Inc 5000, Entrepreneur Magazine, and recognized as one of Virginia's fastest-growing digital companies, as well as one of Richmond Times Dispatch's Best Places to Work. Together with its clients Shockoe builds tech for a future that is immersive, predictive, and connected. From mobile and wearables to Web 3.0, AR/VR, and kiosks Shockoe's digital experiences make life easier.

About Veriff

Veriff is an industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Veriff's intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's latest $100 million C-round investment brings its total funding to $200 million and its valuation to $1.5 billion. The investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. With offices in the U.S., UK, Spain and Estonia, Veriff employs over 550 people from 60 different nationalities who are dedicated to helping businesses to build a more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.

