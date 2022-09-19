C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says HVAC upgrades can increase a home's return on investment

The Detroit area HVAC company offers tips to help sellers stand out in today's hot housing market

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, says homeowners looking to sell should consider investing in their Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) units if they want the best return on their investment their property offers.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips to update your home’s HVAC system to help sellers stand out in today’s competitive housing market. (PRNewswire)

"In today's hot housing market, having a new or upgraded HVAC system can make a home stand out against the competition," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "Potential buyers see a new HVAC system and realize that is something they won't have to purchase for the next decade or more. This makes the home more attractive on the market."

Hottle said there are other investments in airflow and HVAC systems that home sellers can install to make their home more appealing to potential buyers. These include:

Incorporating a zoning system. This system allows the homeowner to regulate temperatures in specific areas of the home. With a zoning system, homeowners can be more efficient with their energy use which cuts utility costs. Installing a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats are not only programmable from anywhere a homeowner can use a smartphone, they can also be set up to "learn" a family's habits and automatically adjust to that family's specific needs. This cuts down on unnecessary energy use. Upgrading or adding an air filtration system. This feature has become more popular with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it also helps homeowners who suffer with allergies or asthma. A filtration system increases a home's indoor air quality and helps rid the home of airborne viruses and bacteria. Installing an Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV). ERVs allow homeowners to replace stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air without opening windows. Letting in fresh air also means letting in very hot or cold air, which causes HVAC systems to work harder to regulate the home's temperature. The use of an ERV brings in fresh air without increasing energy loss.

"While simply installing a new system will bring in more of a return on investment for home sellers, the hot ticket items are those that also improve energy efficiency," Hottle said. "With utility bills increasing all across the country, homes that feature new energy efficient HVAC systems are more attractive to home buyers."

Hottle said home sellers with systems that are more than 15 years old should consider installing a new system before putting their home on the market even if the system is still running well.

"An old system just deters home buyers," she said. "If you want to sell your home fast, being able to market your home as having a new and energy-efficient HVAC system will bring it to the top of many home buyers' lists."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

