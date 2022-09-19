BBG EXPANDS PRESENCE IN NORTHEAST

Industry-Leader Chris Harland, MAI, and Team, Join Newly Opened Albany, NY Office

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading, national commercial real estate services firm, today announced that it appointed industry-leader Chris Harland, MAI as Managing Director. Mr. Harland and his team of five commercial appraisers are joining BBG's newly opened office in Albany, NY, the firm's 49th U.S. office.

The addition of the Albany, NY office will expand BBG's coverage in the Northeast, further strengthening the firm's presence in this region. The office is located at 77 Miller Road, Suite 202, Castleton, NY 12033. Mr. Harland also will be responsible for overseeing the office's operations and providing litigation support services.

For more than three decades, Mr. Harland's career has focused on the appraisal, underwriting and analysis of real estate throughout the Northeast. Mr. Harland has deep expertise in a wide range of commercial property appraisals and studies. That includes golf courses; hospitality assets; shopping malls, centers, and other retail properties; automobile dealerships; student housing; mobile home parks; healthcare facilities; office buildings; industrial and distribution facilities; multi-family projects; residential and commercial subdivisions; and special-use projects.

During his career, Mr. Harland has provided expert court witness testimony throughout the Northeast and in London, England. He is also a certified real estate appraiser in New York and various other states in the Northeast.

Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Harland served as Managing Director of Hilco Real Estate Appraisal's Northeast region. Earlier, Mr. Harland was the President of Capstone Appraisal Group and held senior positions with other national real estate services companies.

Mr. Harland has served as president and held other top positions with the Appraisal Institute's Upstate New York chapter, where he also has taught various real estate appraisal courses. He is also a member of other industry organizations including CIREB, GCAR and IREM.

Senior Managing Director Matt Wood, MAI, MRIC, commented on Mr. Harland's appointment: "We are very excited that Chris has joined the leadership team at our Albany office. A highly respected professional, Chris' outstanding accomplishments in the real estate industry will be invaluable in providing the best possible outcomes for our clients' demanding needs and further strengthening our leadership position in the Northeast."

Mr. Harland added: "I am honored to join BBG's highly skilled and dedicated professionals, and to help expand BBG's presence in the Upstate New York area and elsewhere in the region. BBG's state-of-the-art technology and support systems will help my team produce a superior appraisal product in less time, which will enable us to service our clients better. I could not be happier about this union."

About BBG

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 49 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

