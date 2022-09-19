Air Products Membrane Solutions to Introduce PRISM® GreenDry Membrane Separator at RNG WORKS Technical Workshop & Trade Show Expo

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), the global leader in the production of gas separation and purification membranes, will highlight its new PRISM® GreenDry membrane separator for the biogas industry at the RNG Works Technical Workshop and Trade Expo at the Music City Center, in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 20-22.

"As a leader in membrane technology for 30 years, Air Products is continually working to innovate and provide the best solutions for our customers. With the addition of PRISM® GreenDry, we are excited to offer a reliable technology in a new application to assist the biogas industry as it continues to build a more sustainable future," said Dr. Erin Sorensen, General Manager, Air Products Membrane Solutions.

The PRISM® GreenDry membrane separator provides customers in the biogas industry with a dehydration solution that will add flexibility to a customer's upgrading system to ultimately produce a clean stream of renewable natural gas.

Air Products Membrane Solutions specialists will be on hand at the Air Products' booth #215 to share information on a range of solutions available for the biogas industry. Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land, and in the air. Air Products' systems are also designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

Air Products Membrane Solutions' key offerings include:

PRISM ® Membrane Separators – Consist of thousands of polymeric hollow fibers that act as a molecular filter to separate gases into individual elements, including nitrogen or hydrogen. Offered to value added packagers as an original equipment manufacturer component inside specialized systems. Industries served include biogas upgrading, aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense.





Marine Systems - Air Products is the world's most experienced and largest supplier of marine-based membrane systems serving several market segments including dual-fuel systems, chemical tankers, oil platforms and LNG carriers. More than 1,800 ships worldwide currently use separation systems based on Air Products' membrane technology.





Engineered-to-Order-Systems - Large industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications, which are fully customized to customer specifications serving the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, and renewable diesel production.





Global Service and Support - Provides maintenance and optimization of membrane systems, offering health checks, replacement parts, remote monitoring, and other services to keep membranes operating at peak performance.

For more information on Air Products Membrane Solutions visit airproducts.com/membranes.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

