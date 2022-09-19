Achronix Acquires Key IP and Expertise from FPGA Networking Solutions Leader Accolade Technology

Acquisition Adds Advanced SmartNIC FPGA Capabilities to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Achronix Customers' Networking Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that enables customers to design high-performance networking and data center systems faster and easier, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and eFPGA IP, announced it has acquired key IP assets from Accolade Technology, as well as Accolade's technology team. Accolade has deep expertise in networking applications for FPGAs, and the acquisition allows Achronix to offer a robust hardware and software solution to networking customers.

Achronix (PRNewsfoto/Achronix) (PRNewswire)

"Today, chip designers are being asked to deliver solutions that are flexible, offer high performance and get to market quickly. Solving these challenges simultaneously is a complex process, which Accolade's FPGA IP accelerates significantly," said Steve Mensor, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Planning at Achronix. "Our acquisition of assets and expertise from Accolade benefits Achronix customers by enabling them to focus on creating their value-added functions and deliver their solutions faster, easier, and more cost-effectively than ever before."

Achronix acquired Accolade's Ethernet FPGA IP catalog which provides a full-function Ethernet shell for Achronix Speedster FPGA, VectorPath accelerator card and Speedcore eFPGA products. This networking shell provides functions such as packet processing, load balancing, and flow processing for customers' internally developed IP blocks. Accolade IP combined with Achronix solutions can be used in any SmartNIC application.

"We are excited to be part of Achronix," said Jon Sreekanth, CTO of Accolade. "Combining Achronix and Accolade technologies will significantly reduce time to market for SmartNIC designs and make Accolade IP available to a much wider customer base to drive SmartNIC solutions even farther."

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Follow Achronix

Website: www.achronix.com

The Achronix Blog: https://www.achronix.com/blogs/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Achronixcorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/achronix-semiconductor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Contacts

Bob Siller

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

408-889-4142

bobsiller@achronix.com

Achronix, Speedster and VectorPath are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their prospective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Achronix