ORTHOPEDIC SPINE SURGEON DR. ELLIOT KIM JOINS ELITE SPORTS MEDICINE + ORTHOPAEDICS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE SPORTS MEDICINE + ORTHOPEDICS, Middle Tennessee's premier orthopedic group, is thrilled to announce the addition of board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Elliot Kim.

Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics Logo (PRNewswire)

"I am passionate about serving the community through orthopedics," says Dr. Kim. "I look forward to seeing my neighbors, friends, and people of all walks of life enter my clinic!"

Dr. Kim earned his B.A. degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology High Honors and Philosophy at Vanderbilt University where he graduated summa cum laude. He then went on to earn his medical degree at Vanderbilt School of Medicine. Dr. Kim completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Vanderbilt Orthopaedics. He completed his training with a spine surgery fellowship at the Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Kim will see patients at Elite's Franklin, Centennial and Brentwood locations. To schedule an appointment and learn more about Dr. Kim call 615.324.1600 or visit: eliteorthopedic.com

About Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics

Established in 2006 by Dr. Burton F. Elrod, Dr. David R. Moore, and Dr. Jeffrey D. Willers, Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics provides patient-driven, integrative care for people experiencing musculoskeletal pain and impairments. Elite's team of twelve (13) board-certified subspecialized orthopedic surgeons are uniquely experienced in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of injuries and conditions affecting joints, muscles, bones, ligaments, and tendons. The practice serves many professional and amateur athletes but emphasizes exceptional care for patients from all walks of life across its six (6) Nashville and Franklin locations.

