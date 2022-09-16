Naturepedic Wins Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Award

Naturepedic's breathable organic crib mattress – lightweight, 2-stage – received this esteemed award for its sustainable yet functional design

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE-certified nontoxic mattress and bedding brand, is thrilled to announce its breathable organic crib mattress – lightweight, 2-stage – was selected as the Eco-Conscious Crib Mattress in the Superb Sleep Stars category for Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Awards.

Good Housekeeping's team of engineers, scientists and product experts thoroughly reviewed submissions and experienced the products firsthand, both in their homes and in the Good Housekeeping Institute testing labs. A range of attributes were considered throughout the evaluation process, including quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, sustainability, and safety. Beyond that, the products were also sent to more than 400 consumer testers for in-depth reviews and real-world feedback.

"This is a great win for the brand," comments Arin Schultz, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic, "It's particularly meaningful as Naturepedic was built on our founder Barry Cik's mission to protect the lives of families – especially babies – through safer, healthier organic-based products that positively impact the environment," he adds, "It all began nearly 20 years ago with crib mattresses and to be recognized not only by Good Housekeeping, one of the most reputable and prestigious organizations in the country, but also by parents who appreciated the unique attributes of this specific organic crib mattress is immensely gratifying."

The Naturepedic Organic Breathable 2-Stage Mattress features comprehensive safety elements that fulfill all the needs for a lightweight crib mattress. Crafted with GOTS-certified organic and MADE SAFE certified non-toxic materials, it's an outstanding choice for parents aiming to prevent exposure to potentially harmful chemicals and allergens. With a luxurious organic cotton cover, organic cotton fill, seamless waterproof edges, edge support, and a patented easy-to-clean waterproof surface, this mattress will foster a natural, healthy, and comfortable sleep environment. The unique 3D breathable layer meets and exceeds the highest standard in the marketplace for full breathability for a baby face-down on a mattress. And, as well, the Naturepedic design maintains the highest degree of hygiene because the breathable cover can easily be removed and washed and dried, and the underlying mattress is totally waterproof and easily wiped down and kept clean.

Featuring 2-stage dual firmness so a child can grow with it, the mattress provides a firmer side for infants and a medium-firm side for growing toddlers. As a child develops, switching over is as easy as flipping the mattress. Due to the high quality and sturdiness of the mattress, it can be passed down for years to come.

Naturepedic currently holds Good Housekeeping Awards for crib, kids, EOS adult mattresses as well as sustainability. All Naturepedic mattress products for babies, kids, and adults are GOTS-certified organic and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE. They are also certified in the GREENGUARD Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. All Naturepedic products meet organic and non-toxic standards.

To learn more about Naturepedic's breathable organic crib mattress – lightweight, 2-stage

visit: https://www.naturepedic.com/baby/mattresses/organic-breathable-baby-crib-mattress

To learn more about the Good Housekeeping 2022 Parenting Awards visit: www.goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2022

For media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at giselle@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes. Naturepedic is a proud member of 1% For the Planet.

