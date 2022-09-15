Locus Robotics Passes One Billion Units Picked

Leader in Warehouse Robotics First to Attain this Industry Milestone

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics ( www.locusrobotics.com ), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced they have surpassed the One Billion units picked milestone. This new achievement was attained just 59 days after Locus registered 900 million units picked.

"Reaching our One Billion pick milestone underscores the critical business value that Locus's proven technology brings to our customers around the world, every day," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. "The need for cost-efficient robotics automation is a must-have as e-commerce volumes continue to increase and the labor shortages persist. Locus is proud to help our customers efficiently meet this challenge with robust, enterprise-scale automation solutions that position them for success today and in the future."

It took Locus 1,542 days to pick its first 100 million units and just 59 days for the last 100 million picks. LocusBots have traveled more than 17 million miles in customers' warehouses, the equivalent of more than 670 times around the Earth or 35 round trips to the Moon.

The Locus solution has been deployed at more than 200 sites around the world, with as many as 500 LocusBots per site. Locus deployments include large-scale greenfield and brownfield sites, and multi-level mezzanine installations.

The billionth pick was made at a major home improvement retailer warehouse in Florida, and the item picked was a cordless rotary tool kit. The milestone pick was made just milliseconds ahead of two other picks: a scented candle from a homegoods warehouse in Ohio, and a running jacket from a major global fitness and shoe brand in Pennsylvania. The rapid succession of the three picks underscores the high order processing volume taking place at Locus-deployed locations around the world.

"This latest milestone demonstrates both the incredible growth that Locus Robotics and the AMR industry have achieved, and also proves the feasibility of retailers and logistics companies' relying on robotic picking technology" said Ash Sharma, Senior Research Director at Interact Analysis. "One billion picks is an incredible milestone and is testament to Locus Robotics' innovation and vision over the past few years."

As more shoppers continue to buy online, and as businesses prepare for what is expected to be another record-breaking holiday season, retailers and fulfillment warehouse operators are increasingly turning to AMRs to meet growing demand and mitigate labor shortages to avoid the risk of losing valuable customers.

Locus Robotics' industry-leading robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet higher order volumes and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. Locus helps global customers, including CEVA, DHL, Boots UK, GEODIS, Whiplash, Saddle Creek, Quiet 3PF, Radial, and others, to double and triple their fulfillment productivity, lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs and improving workplace ergonomics.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. LocusBots may be easily integrated into existing warehouse infrastructures and new warehouses without disrupting workflows to instantly transform productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

