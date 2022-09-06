Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) (Theseus or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that the company will participate in-person at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Conference: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date / Time: Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, 12:00pm ET
Format: Company Presentation
Conference: Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date / Time: Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, 3:30pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Conference: Cantor Fitzgerald's Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference
Date / Time: Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, 11:30am ET
Format: Panel Discussion
Live webcasts will be available in the Events section of the company's investor relations website at ir.theseusrx.com and archived for 30 days following the presentations.
Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Theseus management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright, Morgan Stanley, or Cantor Fitzgerald representatives.
About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Theseus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is working to outsmart cancer resistance by developing pan-variant tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to target all known classes of cancer-causing and resistance mutations that lead to variants in a particular protein in a given type of cancer. Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of kinase inhibitor therapy. Theseus is also developing a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797S-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.
