Majority of Employees Impacted by Work Anxiety and Imposter Syndrome but can be Improved via Leaders, Listening and Learning

Survey Reveals Opinions on Education, Engagement and Emotional Wellbeing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous listening by employers, consistent learning opportunities and frequent check-ins with supervisors are even more important than some organizations may realize, particularly for employees plagued with self-doubt or anxiety. In isolved's second-annual "Voice of the Workforce" survey, 50 percent of respondents admitted to getting the "Sunday Scaries" before returning to work after time off while another 40 percent indicated they struggle with "Imposter Syndrome".

isolved's survey of over 1,000 employees in the United States found several ways to help employees with balancing career and confidence. Fifty-two percent of the full-time employees surveyed, for example, said the top way their employer can help reduce symptoms of Imposter Syndrome is by meeting with their supervisors regularly while 38 percent said their employers can improve their wellbeing with resources to minimize burnout.

"Unchecked, Imposter Syndrome and work-induced anxiety can lead to greater employee disengagement, productivity and profit loss and turnover," said Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer at isolved. "Inner conflict – does my employer care about me, am I making the right career decisions, can I balance life and work– is a top reason for workforce-changing trends like quiet quitting. Employees need support through continuous listening, for example via pulse surveys, constant learning opportunities and meaningful connections with their managers including regular check-ins, to be committed and confident. With our own nearly 2,000 employees, isolved wholly supports surveys as well as 'engagement check-ins' to simply listen, while our constant learning programs uncover the best education paths for individuals and bring out the best in leaders."

The survey further uncovered that learning opportunities is what keeps employees most engaged, followed by team meetings. Unfortunately for many companies, there's a learning gap which could impact employee retention and ultimately revenue. Over a third (36 percent) of respondents feel not having a learning management system, for example, for self-paced learning and career development is holding them back.

These survey results are released as hundreds of isolved customers and partners join the company at isolved Connect where the learning content has been doubled since last year. Keynote speakers Luvvie Ajayi Jones (New York Times Bestselling author) and Jonathan Roberts (Senior Analyst at Forrester) are both set to speak to the importance of community and change.

At Connect, isolved will reveal a brand-new immersive continual learning experience in People Heroes University – an individual and collaborative learning journey for in-demand and resume-worthy skills, credentials, isolved certifications and career learning paths.

"Transformations of ourselves, our businesses, our employees and our leadership comes from education, enablement and empowerment," said Kelli Rico, VP of Product Management and Training at isolved. "The new isolved People Heroes University is built to help ensure HR leaders have timely training to handle today's challenges by providing leadership training, career pathways and certification options. isolved People Heroes University will soon be merged with isolved People Heroes Community to complement courses and certifications in a social, seamless way while creating lifelong learning and networking opportunities for the People Heroes we support."

Access the People Heroes University experience, here. To download isolved's second-annual Voice of the Workforce report, click here.

