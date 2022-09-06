Americaneagle.com Earns WordPress VIP Gold Agency Partner Status

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency and experienced WordPress developer, is proud to announce that it has earned WordPress VIP Gold Agency Partner status, WordPress VIP's highest level of partnership status. As a Gold Agency Partner, WordPress VIP recognizes Americaneagle.com as one of the top design and development agencies in the world.

WordPress VIP is an agile content platform and ecosystem built on an open-source framework. Together, with WordPress VIP's advanced content, commerce, and analytics solutions, Americaneagle.com helps grow and manage businesses. Americaneagle.com and WordPress VIP specialize in working with multi-faceted, enterprise organizations with complex content and security needs.

"Earning Gold Partner status with WordPress VIP is another notch in the belt for our entire WordPress practice," said Anthony Svanascini, CEO of Americaneagle.com. "We are very proud of the strong relationship we have cultivated with WordPress VIP and look forward to providing our current and future WordPress customers with incredible digital experiences."

With almost two decades of experience in the WordPress space, over 800 completed WordPress projects and migrations, and a team of over 700 experts around the world, Americaneagle.com has the capability to strategize, develop, and implement advanced, customized solutions. Its team of experts leverage the latest open-source technology to meet the needs of organizations of any size.

"We're excited at the opportunity to continue to partner closely with Americaneagle.com and welcome them into our Gold Partner Tier," said Riley Fike, WordPress VIP Head of Partnerships. "Americaneagle.com has continued to increase their contribution to the WordPress VIP ecosystem throughout the past couple of years, and we're looking forward to further collaboration between our two firms, and the benefit our customers will receive as a result."

To learn more about Americaneagle.com's WordPress capabilities, click here.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, an industry leader in website design, development, hosting, digital marketing, and post-launch support, is a WordPress VIP Gold Agency Partner. With an award-winning team of innovators, Americaneagle.com launches extraordinary WordPress VIP experiences.

