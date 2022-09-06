Alnoba Environmental Leadership Award Winners 2022: Bold Leaders Focused on Environmental Justice

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harriet and Alan E. Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us to act more boldly for environmental justice. Each Alnoba Leadership Award includes a $10,000 donation in the recipient's name to the nonprofit of their choice.

Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation (PRNewswire)

Recipients of the 2022 Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards include:

Alnoba Moral Courage in Leadership Award



Doc Hendley , Founder of Wine to Water;

Bringing water to rural villages and fighting water-related death and disease





Alnoba International Indigenous Leadership Award



Josefina Tunki , President, Shuar People of Ecuador ;

Indigenous leader who is the face of the anti-mining struggle in her homeland





Alnoba Emerging Environmental Entrepreneur Award



Sam Evans-Brown , Executive Director, Clean Energy New Hampshire;

Creating a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient energy system in New Hampshire





Alnoba CEO Environmental Leadership Award



Geeta Aiyer , Founder and CEO, Boston Common Asset Management;

Pioneer in the Environmental, Social, and Governance investment field with a long history of investing in companies accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy

"We face very real and urgent threats to our planet," said the Lewises, Co-Founders of Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation.

"We face very real and very urgent threats to our planet," said the Lewises, Co-Founders of Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation. "Now, more than ever we need strong activist leaders. We need their grit, guts, smarts and heart. We need their example."

The awards will be presented at the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner on October 19, 2022, in partnership with ReVision Energy, Bayberry Financial Services, Shake Hands with the World Foundation and the Boston Business Journal. Other supporters include Conservation Law Foundation, Society for the Protection of NH Forests, Southeast Land Trust, New England Biolabs Foundation, TimberHP and Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership.

For more information about Alnoba or the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards, visit www.alnoba.org.

New from Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation: Daring Women Who Change the World — a quote-of-the-day compilation of words of wisdom from great women leaders. All profits from the book are donated to the Grand Circle Foundation to support Ukrainian refugees. Copies of the book are available for purchase at alnoba.org/daringwomen.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation has pledged or donated more than $225 million since 1981. The Foundation transforms people's lives and builds strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. The organization's work is focused on the Lewis family's hometowns of Boston, MA and Kensington, NH and within the global villages where their company, Grand Circle Corporation , travels.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation