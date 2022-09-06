Aleut to Help Aggregate Actionable Intelligence for Government Agencies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut) was awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force to provide maintenance, development, and support service for its existing Open Architecture Distributed Common Ground System (OA/DCGS) and Forward Processing Exploitation and Dissemination (FPED) platform – the United States' primary visual data aggregator for military intelligence.

Aleut General & Subsidiary Logo (PRNewswire)

"We want to help analysts provide better output to their agencies," said Aleut Federal's Vice President of Technology Services, Geoff Vaughan. "We know how critical it is that information be processed and distributed efficiently and accurately. Aleut will continue to generate software updates at a quick cadence, adding capabilities that improve the functionality of the platform, and empower operators."

FPED is a platform which takes a broad range of data including video, geospatial intelligence, photographs, and more, collected by aircraft in the field and exploits the data using subject matter experts located across the globe. Those experts then take the imagery and identify items of interest (e.g., weapons, vehicles, and troops). The annotated files are then disseminated to subsystems operated by external government agencies such as the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, who use it to generate intelligence reports on the status of the regions.

Under the newly awarded contract, Aleut will continue to support various sites within the FPED network to perform software and hardware updates and training, working with operators to learn what features and functionality options they'd like to see in future updates. Aleut uses human centered design principles to research requirements and make User Experience (UX) improvement recommendations for government approval.

This contract has a potential duration of three years – including one, one-year base period and two, one-year options. Aleut will partner with the incumbent, MetroStar. Aleut is proud to retain the original subcontractors and key members of the original project team, ensuring a seamless transition.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2016, Aleut is a Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant, and Small Disadvantaged Business providing proven capabilities in the IT sector including, infrastructure and communications.

Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Berlyn Martin

Aleut Federal, LLC

Phone: 276-244-3319

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC