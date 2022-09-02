Labor Day Sheds Light on the Goodwill® Mission of Helping People Earn Jobs

Goodwill Poll Reveals Vital Information to Help Solve the Latest U.S. Labor Challenges

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday marks the 140th time that Labor Day will be celebrated in the U.S. Goodwill, along with many Americans and organizations, will observe the national holiday. Labor Day is a time to recognize the social and economic achievements of American workers. It also provides a reminder of both the opportunities and the challenges facing the American workforce today.

A recent poll conducted by Goodwill Industries International through market research firm PerryUndem reveals a significant opportunity gap between the 11.2 million U.S. job postings currently available and the millions of people who are unemployed or underemployed who want those jobs but don't have the skills or experience required to earn them.

More than 2,300 workers were polled to better understand what they have been experiencing in the current labor market. A majority of recent job seekers (57%) said they didn't apply to at least one job due to concerns that they lacked the required skills or training. They also said that if they could attend free training or receive other support for their job searches, they would apply for those jobs. The poll findings underscore the pressing need for organizations to respond to the opportunity gap and support those individuals who face barriers to finding good, sustainable jobs.

At a time when millions of people are still looking to move ahead in the workforce and with inflation on the rise, Goodwill organizations are helping people in communities across the nation obtain free job skills and training to secure sustainable employment and reach financial self-sufficiency. In 2021 alone, local Goodwill organizations connected more than 123,000 people in the U.S. and Canada with jobs. That same year, more than one million people accessed Goodwill services, including career navigation, skills training and online learning. Many local Goodwill organizations also provide access to support services such as childcare, financial education, free tax preparation and transportation to ensure they are stable both at home and in the workplace.

"Our mission at Goodwill is to help people realize their full potential through gainful employment," said Steve Preston, Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Industries International. "We help people get the skills they need to fill in-demand jobs and we help them land those jobs through resume support interview skills, and other support. Meaningful work helps people and their families flourish, while at the same time, advancing our economy."

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 155 community-based, autonomous organizations in the U.S. and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. Goodwill industries International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides people with opportunities and support to empower themselves and thrive through training, development and employment.

Local Goodwill organizations provide career navigation, skills training, job placement and other community-based services funded in part by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at ShopGoodwill.com®. Some of the community-based programs local Goodwill organizations provide include English-language training, financial education, industry-recognized credentials, résumé preparation, and access to reliable transportation and childcare.

Last year, more than 1.1 million people received in-person career services, and hundreds of thousands of people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their job skills.

