Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results

- Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $114 million

- Gross profit for 2021 was $23.2 million

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its full year 2021 operating results for the period ended December 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics) (PRNewswire)

"In 2021, Ideanomics transformed through several acquisitions, and this enabled us to pursue our vision of becoming the first integrated provider of commercial electrification solutions, which is what the customer is searching for," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

"We know our investors have been eager to read our earnings reports and we greatly appreciate everyone's patience through these past few months. As the global transition to electric vehicles accelerates, Ideanomics' differentiated value proposition of vehicles, charging and energy systems, and financial services all under one roof uniquely positions us to capture market share and generate value. We look forward to sharing more information regarding our earnings for the first and second quarters of this year shortly."

Ideanomics Full Year 2021 Operating Results

Revenue for the year was $114.1 million with strong year-over-year growth demonstrating the growing strength of Ideanomics' business. Revenue from the US in 2021 was $84.3 million versus $1.6 million in 2020, an increase of $82.7 million. We expect revenues from EV to continue to grow as we consolidate our recent acquisitions and subsidiaries for our financial results for the full year of 2022 moving forward.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for 2021 was $23.2 million which represented a Gross Margin of 20.4%. Gross profit for 2020 was $2.1 million.

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

Acquired wireless charging provider WAVE

Expanded product offering by acquiring US Hybrid and Solectrac

Announced and progressed on acquisition of VIA Motors

Announced facility expansion across the broader company

About Ideanomics



Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics, Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018

E-mail: ir@ideanomics.com

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen

Communications Director

E-mail: trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands)

As of December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 269,863

$ 165,764 Accounts receivable, net

3,338

7,400 Contract assets

2,772

— Amount due from related parties

266

240 Notes receivable from third parties

54,907

— Notes receivable from related party

697

— Inventory

6,159

— Prepaid expenses

20,015

2,629 Other current assets

4,490

3,726 Total current assets

362,507

179,759 Property and equipment, net

2,905

330 Fintech Village

—

7,250 Intangible assets, net

42,546

29,705 Goodwill

16,161

705 Operating lease right of use assets

12,827

155 Long-term investments

35,588

8,487 Other non-current assets

903

7,478 Total assets

$ 473,437

$ 233,869









LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK , REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 6,674

$ 5,057 Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $3,163 and $31 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

5,392

1,129 Accrued salaries

8,957

1,750 Amount due to related parties

1,102

882 Other current liabilities

7,137

2,235 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,086

115 Current contingent consideration

648

1,325 Promissory note-short term

312

568 Convertible promissory note due to third-parties

57,809

— Total current liabilities

91,117

13,061 Operating lease liability-long term

9,647

19 Non-current contingent liabilities

350

7,635 Deferred tax liabilities

5,073

5,045 Other long-term liabilities

620

7,275 Asset retirement obligations

—

4,653 Total liabilities

106,807

37,688 Commitments and contingencies (Note 21)







Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:







Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

1,262

1,262 Redeemable non-controlling interest

—

7,485 Equity:







Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,272,525 and 344,861,295 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

497

345 Additional paid-in capital

968,066

531,866 Accumulated deficit

(605,758)

(349,747) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

222

1,231 Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholder's equity

363,027

183,695 Non-controlling interest

2,341

3,739 Total equity

365,368

187,434 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity

$ 473,437

$ 233,869

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (USD in thousands, except per share data)

For the years ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $1, $10 and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

$ 37,009

$ 25,128

$ — Revenue from sales of services (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $43,271 for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

75,766

1,631

44,566 Other revenue

1,305

—

— Total revenue

114,080

26,759

44,566 Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $36, $13 and $0 for the years ended December 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

37,845

23,644

— Cost of revenue from sales of services (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $467 for the years ended December 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

51,562

1,058

1,458 Cost of other revenue

1,445

—

— Total cost of revenue

90,852

24,702

1,458 Gross profit

23,228

2,057

43,108













Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative expenses

72,825

32,399

24,862 Research and development expense

760

1,635

— Professional fees

34,710

12,541

5,828 Asset impairments

71,070

33,230

73,669 Goodwill impairments

101,470

18,089

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

(9,600)

(5,503)

5,094 Litigation settlements

5,432

—

— Depreciation and amortization

6,118

5,310

2,229 Total operating expenses

282,785

97,701

111,682













Loss from operations

(259,557)

(95,644)

(68,574)













Interest and other income (expense):











Interest income

1,502

108

68 Interest expense

(2,139)

(16,078)

(5,684) Expense due to conversion of notes

—

(2,266)

— Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

300

8,891

(3,940) (Loss) gain on disposal of subsidiaries, net

(1,264)

276

(952) Gain (loss) on remeasurement of investment

2,915

—

(3,179) Other income (expense), net

1,261

6,604

(433) Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest

(256,982)

(98,109)

(82,694)













Income tax benefit (expense)

11,786

3,308

(417) Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees

(11,529)

(16,780)

(13,718)













Net loss

(256,725)

(111,581)

(96,829)













Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing

—

(184)

(827)













Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(256,725)

(111,765)

(97,656)













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

714

10,501

(852)













Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders

$ (256,011)

$ (101,264)

$ (98,508)













Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.57)

$ (0.47)

$ (0.82)













Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic and diluted

447,829,204

213,490,535

119,766,859

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (USD in thousands)

For the years ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019













Net loss

$ (256,725)

$ (111,581)

$ (96,829) Other comprehensive loss, net of nil tax











Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,385)

3,158

407 Comprehensive loss

(258,110)

(108,423)

(96,422) Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing

—

(184)

(827) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

2,020

9,238

(844) Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders

$ (256,090)

$ (99,369)

$ (98,093)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ideanomics