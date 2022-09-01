SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds AVLR, LOTZ, GMTX, and AAWW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AVLR by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AVLR shareholders will receive $93.50 in cash for each share of AVLR common stock owned. If you own AVLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/avlr

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), in connection with the proposed merger of LOTZ with Shift Technologies, Inc. ("Shift"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, LOTZ shareholders will receive 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of LOTZ common stock. If you own LOTZ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lotz

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX), in connection with the proposed merger of GMTX with Disc Medicine, Inc. ("Disc"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, GMTX shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company. Prior to the closing of the proposed merger, GMTX shareholders will be issued contingent value rights ("CVR's) representing the right to receive certain payments from proceeds received by the combined company, if any, related to pre-transaction legacy assets during the period ending one year following the closing of the merger. If you own GMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gmtx

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AAWW by a consortium of investors led by Apollo Global Management Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, AAWW shareholders will receive $102.50 in cash for each share of AAWW common stock owned. If you own AAWW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aaww

