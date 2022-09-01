ISLAND ROUTES NAMED CARIBBEAN'S LEADING EXPERIENTIAL GIANT AT WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS

~Island Routes is showing the world the best parts of the region as Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built out of a desire to share the boundless beauty of the Caribbean with the rest of the world, Island Routes is again victorious as the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2022 at the 29th annual World Travel Awards. This year marks the 10th win for the company as it continues to lead the service industry in regional innovation and travel.

"The company has shown exceptional resilience over the last few years in meeting the global demands of the travel industry. We are thrilled that by our efforts to show our guests the Caribbean authentically, we have been identified as one of the best at what we do. We aspire to continue providing superior products and services, along with unique experiences, across the region and exceeding expectations time and time again," said Ryan Terrier, Vice President of Operations in the post event interview on August 31, 2022.

Island Routes began its thirteen year voyage in 2009 and today operates in thirteen tropical destinations across the western region. Learn more about Island Routes on their website islandroutes.com .

The World Travel Awards™ acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Its annual program is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry.

About Island Routes

Born from an idea to share the beauty of the Caribbean with the rest of the world, Island Routes launched its footprint in 2009, committed to inspiring visitors to get off the grid and dive into the heart of the islands where setting sail, grabbing the reins, exploring lush peaks and tasting rich flavors are the experiences that become lasting memories. Island Routes currently offers experiences in 13 destinations: Antigua; Aruba; the Bahamas; Barbados; the Cayman Islands; Dominican Republic; Grenada; Jamaica; Mexico; Saint Lucia; St. Maarten; the Turks & Caicos Islands and recently unveiled, Curaçao. The company leads the Caribbean experiential charge having received the World Travel Award for "World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company" eleven years and has set the tour industry standard by becoming the only tour company to receive a Six Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS).

