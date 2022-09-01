Elaine Marion Named a 2022 Washington Business Journal Women Who Mean Business Honoree

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that ePlus Chief Financial Officer, Elaine Marion, has been named a 2022 Women Who Mean Business honoree by the Washington Business Journal.

This prestigious honor is given to 25 leading professionals in Greater Washington for their outstanding achievements in business and within the community. Honorees will be recognized at an event on Oct. 6 at The Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C. A panel of outside judges, in collaboration with the Washington Business Journal editorial staff, reviewed hundreds of nominations to select the top 25 winners.

The honorees are distinguished leaders within their respective fields who've made meaningful contributions to the Washington-area community through their professional and philanthropic work. They join an elite cadre of over 400 alumni members of the Women Who Mean Business program, now in its 19th year.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be included among all of the women in this prestigious group," said Elaine Marion. "My career at ePlus has provided me with many opportunities to continue to develop, learn and grow and I am thankful to work alongside the ePlus team as we continue to support our customers through their IT journey."

ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific.

