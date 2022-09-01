BETMGM NAMED AN OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING PARTNER OF THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Announcement comes as BetMGM's platform prepares to launch in Kansas

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs to become one of the team's first sports betting partners.

"With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner," said BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost. "As we launch our sports betting platform in Kansas, we look forward to elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region."

Under the agreement, BetMGM signage will be present inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. BetMGM content also will be featured across the Chiefs' digital channels with special offers, game day experiences and prizes available to fans and season ticket members.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said, "As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom. We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today's announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond."

Upon launching in Kansas, BetMGM will operate in 24 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com/.

About the Kansas City Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). Under the guidance of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the mission of the Kansas City Chiefs is to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans and Honor Tradition. For information about the Kansas City Chiefs, visit www.chiefs.com.

