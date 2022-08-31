NATIONAL NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF GIVING

CLAREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Shoes That Fit is proudly celebrating their 30th Anniversary. What started as a simple gesture of kindness by their founder has grown into a national organization that has helped 1.6 million children over the last 30 years. In March 2020, when the pandemic closed schools, businesses, and nonprofits nationwide, Shoes That Fit quickly revamped their delivery model to find a way to continue to help kids during a period of increased need. At a time when many for-profit businesses were shuttering, Shoes that Fit was thriving and continuing to help our most vulnerable children across the country.

Shoes That Fit school delivery 2022 (PRNewswire)

Their mission is simple: every child deserves to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. For kids, a new pair of shoes helps to improve their self-esteem and participation at school by eliminating one of poverty's most visible and debilitating marks.

"It has been an honor to partner with our amazing donors and volunteers to help America's most vulnerable kids. I am so proud of the relationships we have developed over the last 30 years of helping kids. When someone hears "Shoes That Fit," I often see a question in their eyes – why shoes? It takes a beat for people to realize that there are many children across the country lacking something as basic as decent shoes that fit." –AMY FASS – CEO AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – SHOES THAT FIT

While Shoes That Fit is immensely proud of having helped so many children, they remind us about the significant need they see every day in schools across the country. Currently, 1 in 3 American children lives in a low-income family. Parents often face the difficult choice between food and new shoes for a kid's growing feet. When Shoes That Fit gives new athletic shoes to kids, 87% of schools report an increase in self-esteem, 70% percent report an increase in physical activity and 40% report higher attendance.

Several long-term Shoes That Fit supporters, including Clayton and Ellen Kershaw through Kershaw's Challenge, comedian Alonzo Bodden, San Antonio Spurs President and Head Coach Gregg Popovich and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, are partnering with the organization throughout the month to help raise funds for the back-to-school season

Shoes that Fit works closely with thousands of schools across America and operates an impressive network of volunteer-run local grassroots chapters. Each child gets individually measured for their new shoes to ensure they are truly getting "shoes that fit." Over 2.6 million pairs of new shoes and other necessities have been raised and distributed to date, and they're not done.

Please help us continue our mission and ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit. For more information and to donate visit

