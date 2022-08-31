Make-A-Wish, Titan Fitness Grant Home Gym Wish for North Texas Teen

As a leader in fitness space, Titan Fitness is granting a customized home gym to help a Make-A-Wish child's dreams come true.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Fitness, an industry leader in fitness equipment including the home gym space, has partnered with Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, to grant the wish of a North Texas teen.

Titan Fitness and Make-A-Wish partner to make a Texas teen's wish of having a home gym come true.

Through the partnership, Robert Rodriguez, 16, had his dream of building out his home gym fulfilled. Diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, Rodriguez, a student from Farmersville, Texas, wanted a way to continue weightlifting and working out while also protecting his immune system.

"When we heard that Robert selected Titan products to build out his home gym, we were honored," said Austin Speck, Titan Brands CEO. "We believe everyone should have access to premium fitness equipment to help achieve their goals. And we're proud to be able to make a difference for someone who has a passion for fitness."

In addition to a bench press, treadmill, punching bag, exercise bike and other fitness products, Rodriguez' home gym now features a Titan Fitness leg press hack squat machine, a leg extension and curl machine, and a plate-loaded deltoid and shoulder press machine. As part of his wish, Rodriguez was also gifted a laptop so that he can create and track his workout sessions.

"The fitness community generally measures results in the form of physical strength. What's often overlooked is the mental strength and discipline it takes to achieve those results. Robert's determination to chase his fitness goals in the midst of his diagnosis serves as an inspiration for having the mental fortitude to overcome obstacles," said Speck.

"Research shows a wish can give kids the physical and emotional strength to fight against a critical illness," said Sara Roelke, Communications Manager at Make-A-Wish North Texas. "And Robert is certainly taking that concept to the next level! We're proud to work with Titan Fitness to make Robert's wish of having a safe place to work out come true."

Inspired by the teenager's commitment to fitness, Speck and representatives from Make-A-Wish presented Rodriguez with a custom, personalized Titan Fitness barbell, designed with his name.

About Make- A-Wish North Texas

Make-A-Wish North Texas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers, Make-A-Wish North Texas and 59 other Make-A-Wish chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 330,000 wishes nationwide. Since 1982, Make-A-Wish North Texas has granted more than 12,000 life-changing wish experiences across 161 counties. For more information, visit wish.org/ntx .

About Titan Brands

At Titan Brands, the focus is simple—it's about people. By providing customers easy access to premium products, without the premium cost, Titan Brands enriches and simplifies life by giving customers the freedom to buy. Disrupting the high-cost market through superior product acquisition, leading-edge e-commerce capabilities, and world-class service, Titan Brands provides the freedom to achieve stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling lives to those that shop their brands. To learn more about their fitness brand, visit titanfitness.com.

Titan Fitness surprised Robert with a one-of-a-kind custom barbell. (PRNewswire)

Titan Fitness (PRNewsfoto/Titan Brands) (PRNewswire)

