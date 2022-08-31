Fortis Appoints Mark Olson as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a high-growth commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized privately held businesses in Colorado and Utah, today announced the appointment of Mark Olson to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Olson brings over 30 years of experience in banking, having served most recently as the Chief Financial Officer of Altabank (NASDAQ: ALTA) in American Fork, UT prior to its sale to Glacier Bancorp in late 2021.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Mark over the years and am thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Chris Luce, CEO, and Co-Founder of Fortis. "Mark's significant financial leadership and M&A experience will be instrumental to the future growth of Fortis and value creation for our shareholders. His impressive track record of providing financial and strategic leadership to commercial banks, as well as driving profitable growth, will be critical as we execute our strategic growth and development plans. I am proud that Fortis has become a destination-of-choice for top talent in the communities we serve."

As CFO, Mr. Olson's responsibilities will span financial strategy and financial operations, including financial planning, controllership, treasury, corporate development, and investor relations. Mr. Olson has held previous CFO positions at successful banking institutions, including California Republic Bank (OTC: CRPB), Heritage Oaks Bank (NASDAQ: HEOP), and Santa Barbara Bank and Trust (Pacific Capital Bancorp) (NASDAQ: PCBC). Prior to these positions, he served as a member of the senior management team responsible for the governance and oversight of commercial banking activities performed within the legal structure of Goldman Sachs Bank, USA.

"I am excited to take on this opportunity and join the Fortis Leadership team," said Mr. Olson. "I look forward to the strategic partnership I will have with Chris and the Board as we continue to position Fortis for long-term success."

Fortis is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas. The bank provides business and personal clients with a full suite of loan, treasury management, and deposit products, with an emphasis on Commercial and Specialty clients. To learn more about Fortis, visit www.fortisprivatebank.com.

