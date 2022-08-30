ST. FRANCIS WINERY & VINEYARDS MAKES IT EASY TO "DO IT FOR THE 'GRAM" WITH NEW INSTAGRAM APPROVED PACKAGE

Group Experience Comes with Full Glam (Hair and Makeup), Personal Photoshoot and Wine Country Lunch Featuring Perfectly Paired Light Bites

Bookings Available September 20–21 For Only $100 Per Person; $50 Savings for Group of Four

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Francis Winery & Vineyards knows that today everyone is "doing it for the gram" as social media goals weigh heavily on having the perfect "Instagram Worthy" picture. To meet consumers' social media needs, the esteemed vineyard is making guests picture-perfect with the newly launched Instagram Approved Package. Consumers can grab up to four friends to live out their winery dreams, where the entire crew gets glammed up before having a professional photographer capture their grape-filled experience.

ST. FRANCIS WINERY & VINEYARDS MAKES IT EASY TO “DO IT FOR THE ‘GRAM” WITH NEW INSTAGRAM APPROVED PACKAGE (PRNewswire)

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards' Instagram Approved Package includes:

30-minute Glam : Get pampered with light makeup and hairstyling on-site to ensure the whole group is ready for their close up

30-minute Photo Session : Once glam is complete, head into the vineyards to meet a professional photographer to snap ready-to-post photos

Wine Country Lunch: Seated outdoor engagement located at the breathtaking Vineyard Portico features a Chef selected line-up of four exquisite wines flawlessly paired with lite-bite, epicurean delicacies

Guests don't have to worry about finding the most picturesque setting on the vineyard, as a professional photographer scouted the "IG-approved Photo Spots" throughout St. Francis Winery & Vineyards. To make it easier to upload to guests' personal IG accounts, the photographer will snap all pictures on personal smartphones to ensure they have easy access bragging rights – and can easily share with friends!

Caring for more than 400 acres of Certified Sustainable Vineyards between Sonoma Valley and Russian River Valley, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards take great pride in showcasing one of the world's premier grape-growing regions. Wine afficionados can enjoy the natural beauty and ambiance of Sonoma Valley, complete with panoramic mountain and vineyard views that will leave their spirit refreshed and taste buds delighted.

The Instagram Approved Package is available September 20 & 21, 2022, reservations required. Priced at $100 per person, up to four people per group. Groups of four receive a $50 discount when booking. To make a reservation, please visit https://www.stfranciswinery.com/experiences/#gram.

About St. Francis Winery and Vineyards:

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is a 100% Certified Sustainable producer of award-winning wines based in the Sonoma Valley, American Viticultural Area (AVA) of Sonoma County, California. Owned by the Kopf family, this eco-friendly winery utilizes a variety of sustainable practices throughout its business model including green agricultural strategies, growth-focused business initiatives, and charitable investment within the local community. The winery was named for St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of nature and ecology, as an homage to the first California vineyards planted by Franciscan missionaries in the mid-1800s. The winery has been developing its viticulture practices in Sonoma County since its founding in 1971. Today, wine production is led by Winemakers Katie Madigan and Chris Louton at the Sonoma Valley-based winery and tasting room facilities. St. Francis Winery & Vineyards owns four estate vineyards within Sonoma County and maintains strong relationships with exceptional growers throughout the region. https://www.stfranciswinery.com/

